Channels and groups in the MQL community.
"New" is new message in the channels (it is from my profile in english language so everything is in English) -
..and time of course ... new channel message means - it was made now or recently.
For example - I see new channels (new message in some/any channels) as 20:21 and 20:06 and so on ...
If I make a message in my channel so this message will be appeared in New section.
As I understand - they are the new messages in any channels, not new channels especially.
This is where the most interesting thing is, because I don’t see posts from my channels there. What I publish does not appear in the new one, although there was no such problem before. So I think maybe something has changed recently.
"Where the most interesting thing is" - it is not New section, it is Popular section.
If you are about Popular section so it is something which we can expect, for example - I think - there is some automatic filter by filtering the following (in case of English channel environment):
- non-english language channel in the english channel envorinment;
- the channel is not popular by definition ...
- some channel owners are forcing the people to subscribe, means: the owner of the channel is subscribing the users to his channel,
and users do not agree and made the complaints;
- some illegal promotion inside the channel, for example - telegram channel promotion inside mql5 channel;
- some channels are copying the content from the other channels
- any other reason.
Also, during my long absence from the site for six months, a channel with 4k+ subscribers disappeared
So, if the channel is disappeared so the message/post of this channel will not be on new channel section (because the channel does not exist).
It is clear that messages from the disappeared channel do not get anywhere. We are talking about new channels from which posts are not published in the new one.
I think - there is some formula/algorithm about it - what to publish and what not to be published.
For example, the rating/realibility formula for the signals is the following:
So, it may be some formula/algorithm for new channels related to published every message of those channels to news section for example.
For example - I can create blog post. But if the person registered one day ago on the forum so he can not make blog post ... he should increase his rating and/or he should make some posts on the forum ... and it is limitation to reduce the spam for example.
It may be same for new channels.
Anyway, if you want to receive the strict official answer so it is completely useless to read my posts here on the thread :)
Because I am writing based on my personal experience (because I have the channels), and as I understand - MQ is not going to disclose it (formula/algorithm/limitations) to the public (at least - for now).
Thanks for your clarifications. We will therefore increase the rating and monitor changes.
But I think - there should be something (some algorithm) ... because we (forum moderators) are not moderating the channels so it should be some automated robot because of that which is accepting some new channels for new or pupular section to be based on some algorithm ... but it is not disclosed so ...
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