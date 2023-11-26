mt5 build 4073 deletes custom symbols

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[Deleted]  

MT5 build 4073 deleted all custom symbols after updating it. Very time consuming work for me to get all working. however it does not delete custom/history data but deletes symbols info


 
Arpit T:

MT5 build 4073 deleted all custom symbols after updating it. Very time consuming work for me to get all working. however it does not delete custom/history data but deletes symbols info

I have the same problem. Did you manage to recover the symbols?

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fxsaber #:

I have the same problem. Did you manage to recover the symbols?

Yes i have made a export earlier so i restored form backup, Few new symbols which were not in history were not available so i have to create them manually.

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Arpit T: MT5 build 4073 deleted all custom symbols after updating it. Very time consuming work for me to get all working. however it does not delete custom/history data but deletes symbols info

Please remember that 4073 is a "beta" build. The latest official release is 4040.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please remember that 4073 is a "beta" build. The latest official release is 4040.

4061

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Lorentzos Roussos #: 4061

That is also a "beta" build, not an official release build. Some brokers however, may push out a "beta" build if it is crucial to some business activity of theirs.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

That is also a "beta" build, not an official release build. Some brokers however, may push out a "beta" build if it is crucial to some business activity of theirs.

it says its using the latest release version.


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Lorentzos Roussos #:it says its using the latest release version.

As I stated, some brokers will push out a specific "beta" release on the "official release stage", if it is in their best interest to do so.

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Fernando Carreiro #: As I stated, some brokers will push out a specific "beta" release on the "official release stage", if it is in their best interest to do so.

To test this, you can restore 4040 and clear any cached updates and see if the broker pushes out 4061 again.

If it does not, then you may have accidentality connected to a MetaQuotes demo account at one time and got the "beta" update.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

As I stated, some brokers will push out a specific "beta" release on the "official release stage", if it is in their best interest to do so.

im confused , each broker has their own LiveUpdate system ? or is the check looking for >= last_stable_release ?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please remember that 4073 is a "beta" build. The latest official release is 4040.

It's normal if the beta deletes all the sources.

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