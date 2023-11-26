mt5 build 4073 deletes custom symbols
MT5 build 4073 deleted all custom symbols after updating it. Very time consuming work for me to get all working. however it does not delete custom/history data but deletes symbols info
I have the same problem. Did you manage to recover the symbols?
I have the same problem. Did you manage to recover the symbols?
Yes i have made a export earlier so i restored form backup, Few new symbols which were not in history were not available so i have to create them manually.
To test this, you can restore 4040 and clear any cached updates and see if the broker pushes out 4061 again.
If it does not, then you may have accidentality connected to a MetaQuotes demo account at one time and got the "beta" update.
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MT5 build 4073 deleted all custom symbols after updating it. Very time consuming work for me to get all working. however it does not delete custom/history data but deletes symbols info