mt5 build 4073 deletes custom symbols - page 3
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from the brokers' websites, because some brokers are not forcing the traders to update MT5 for the beta builds.
Ok I will try
from the brokers' websites, because some brokers are not forcing the traders to update MT5 for the beta builds.
That's not exact.
I don't know if it's always the case, and if it's the same for all brokers, but currently if you download from a broker site, you GET a BETA build.
That's not exact.
I don't know if it's always the case, and if it's the same for all brokers, but currently if you download from a broker site, you GET a BETA build.
the only source worked for me is this user's backup to get official build.