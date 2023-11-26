mt5 build 4073 deletes custom symbols - page 3

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Sergey Golubev #:
from the brokers' websites, because some brokers are not forcing the traders to update MT5 for the beta builds.

Ok I will try

 
Sergey Golubev #:
from the brokers' websites, because some brokers are not forcing the traders to update MT5 for the beta builds.

That's not exact.

I don't know if it's always the case, and if it's the same for all brokers, but currently if you download from a broker site, you GET a BETA build.

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Alain Verleyen #:

That's not exact.

I don't know if it's always the case, and if it's the same for all brokers, but currently if you download from a broker site, you GET a BETA build.

the only source worked for me is this user's backup to get official build. 

Andrey Khatimlianskii
Andrey Khatimlianskii
  • 2022.04.21
  • www.mql5.com
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