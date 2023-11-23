Candle in series
i think your check is upside down
You are moving from past to present
The trend is set by the bar you are processing
And then you go back and check prices
There should be some retention of the latest high low and its distance from the current bar that is processing
and you'd check on each bar only
Lorentzos Roussos #:
i think your check is upside down
You are moving from past to present
The trend is set by the bar you are processing
And then you go back and check prices
There should be some retention of the latest high low and its distance from the current bar that is processing
and you'd check on each bar only
thanks, i will see.
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Hello, I need some help in code line 83 for a logic which will continue the consecutive candles until a bull candle's low is broken by a wick.
Current Output :
What i am expecting:
So i want consecutive candles to continue even if there is an inside bar
but want to break when last bull candle's low broken by any candle.
I request to share some logic in line 83
thanks