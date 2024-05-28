Indicators: Range Ratio

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Range Ratio:

Indicator shows histogram of ratio of sum of lower time frame ranges to current timeframe bar range

Range Ratio

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

 

Hello, Nikclay. Thank you for making this indicator available. is it possible to include alerts for when it hits like a 70 "upper limit"?

 
Sekav Ikyernum #:

Hello, Nikclay. Thank you for making this indicator available. is it possible to include alerts for when it hits like a 70 "upper limit"?

this is done. 

 
How do you tell that it's a buy or sell signal
Thanks in advance
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