Indicators: Range Ratio
Hello, Nikclay. Thank you for making this indicator available. is it possible to include alerts for when it hits like a 70 "upper limit"?
Sekav Ikyernum #:
Hello, Nikclay. Thank you for making this indicator available. is it possible to include alerts for when it hits like a 70 "upper limit"?
this is done.
How do you tell that it's a buy or sell signal?
Thanks in advance
Thanks in advance
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Range Ratio:
Indicator shows histogram of ratio of sum of lower time frame ranges to current timeframe bar range
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev