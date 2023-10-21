Can't Plot Arrows
Hello, this code should plot some arrows but it doesn't. It only prints the correct values in the journal, please can you help me?
the iHigh , iClose etc index (i) is from right to left , while as is , your buffers are from left to right
try filling them with value j
j=rates_total-i-1;
the iHigh , iClose etc index (i) is from right to left , while as is , your buffers are from left to right
try filling them with value j
Thank you Lorentzos,
it makes sense and I tried but without success. Do you think that using CreateObject would work better? I'm sorry I'm still a newbie. Thank you much.
Thank you Lorentzos,
it makes sense and I tried but without success. Do you think that using CreateObject would work better? I'm sorry I'm still a newbie. Thank you much.
try this
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Blue // Inputs input int max_bars = 1000; input int iPeriods = 34; // Buffers double DynR[]; double DynS[]; int daily = 1440; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,DynR,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,DynS,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ObDeleteObjectsByPrefix(string Prefix) { int L = StringLen(Prefix); int i = 0; while(i < ObjectsTotal(i)) { string ObjName = ObjectName(i,0); if(StringSubstr(ObjName, 0, L) != Prefix) { i++; } ObjectDelete(0,ObjName); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for(int j=prev_calculated;j<rates_total;j++){ int i=(rates_total-1)-j; DynR[j] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH,iPeriods ,i)); DynS[j] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, iPeriods, i)); i--; } return(rates_total); }
Also you have to set the plot draw type as arrow first , and , then pass the arrow codes
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this for loop could work as well
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int lastBar = rates_total-1; for(int i=rates_total-1;i>prev_calculated;i--){ DynR[i] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH,iPeriods,(lastBar - i))); DynS[i] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, iPeriods,(lastBar - i))); } return(rates_total); }
You miss properties for the arrow buffers
#property indicator_label1 "Up" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrGold #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Down" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrGold #property indicator_width2 1
I wouldn't advise using ObjectCreate because then you won't be able to make an iCustom implementation for your indicator as there will be objects instead of buffers.
I'm not sure what kind of criteria you wanted with the arrows, but I would use two separate buffers for the arrows, so 4 buffers in total and two buffers for plotting the arrows
double DynR[]; double DynS[]; double arr_buf_up[]; double arr_buf_down[];
Example:
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_color1 clrGold #property indicator_color2 clrGold #property indicator_label1 "Up" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrGold #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Down" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrGold #property indicator_width2 1 // Inputs input int max_bars = 1000; input int iPeriods = 34; // Buffers double DynR[]; double DynS[]; double arr_buf_up[]; double arr_buf_down[]; int daily = 1440; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0, arr_buf_up, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, arr_buf_down, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,DynR,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(3,DynS,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,238); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,236); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,20); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-20); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ObDeleteObjectsByPrefix(string Prefix) { int L = StringLen(Prefix); int i = 0; while(i < ObjectsTotal(i)) { string ObjName = ObjectName(i,0); if(StringSubstr(ObjName, 0, L) != Prefix) { i++; } ObjectDelete(0,ObjName); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int lastBar = rates_total-1; for(int i=rates_total-1;i>rates_total-max_bars;i--){ arr_buf_up[i] = 0; arr_buf_down[i] = 0; DynR[i] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH,iPeriods,(lastBar - i))); DynS[i] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, iPeriods,(lastBar - i))); if((i+1)<rates_total-1 && DynR[i] > DynR[i-1] && DynR[i] == DynR[i+1]){ arr_buf_down[i] = high[i]; } if((i+1)<rates_total-1 && DynS[i] < DynS[i-1] && DynS[i] == DynS[i+1]){ arr_buf_up[i] = low[i]; } } return(rates_total); }
Why are arrows notoriously tricky to work with?
Here's a better code with optimization, I made as an example with your script, arrows to appear consistently at the breakouts and pullbacks (signaling at highest and lowest)
try this
Also you have to set the plot draw type as arrow first , and , then pass the arrow codes
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Blue // Inputs input int max_bars = 1000; input int iPeriods = 34; // Buffers double DynR[]; double DynS[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,DynR,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,DynS,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_ARROW); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_ARROW); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for(int j=prev_calculated;j<rates_total;j++){ int i=(rates_total-1)-j; DynR[j] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH,iPeriods ,i)); DynS[j] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, iPeriods, i)); if ((DynR[j] != high[j]) && (DynR[j] < DynR[j-1]) && ( DynR[j-1] != 0 )) DynR[j] = DynR[j-1]; if (( DynS[j] != low[j]) && (DynS[j] > DynS[j-1] ) && ( DynS[j-1] != 0 )) DynS[j] = DynS[j-1]; i--; } return(rates_total); }
You miss properties for the arrow buffers
I wouldn't advise using ObjectCreate because then you won't be able to make an iCustom implementation for your indicator as there will be objects instead of buffers.
I'm not sure what kind of criteria you wanted with the arrows, but I would use two separate buffers for the arrows, so 4 buffers in total and two buffers for plotting the arrows
Example:
I was suspecting something like that on ObjectCreate, thanks for explaining.
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Hello, this code should plot some arrows but it doesn't. It only prints the correct values in the journal, please can you help me?