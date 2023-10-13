launch of mtuninstall.bat - is this legit metatrader 5?
Well install it from here: https://cloud.mql5.com/
or directly: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download
- cloud.mql5.com
Well install it from here: https://cloud.mql5.com/
or directly: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download
Thanks Carl for the reply. My point was it was all working well until a few days ago (I don't remember how many).
Then I got this alert from my Antivirus system.
My question is more to moderators or support, if that mtuninstall.bat automated created file is legit from Metatrader (maybe added in recent versions or updated) or if this is some kind of virus from somewhere. And in that last case, if I should uninstall / reinstall MT5.
Thanks ! :)
- You can send it as well to Antivirus as potential false positive.
- It's a .bat file (text file used as script): open it with Notepad++ and look what it does.
yes that's what I posted in my original post.
Thank you for your replies guys, I can now authorize this program to continue its task ! :)
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Hello,
for a few days now, I get several times a day this alert from my antivirus system and I am wondering if this is legit or not (infected by a backdoor, virus) ?
this file is mtuninstall.bat located in C:\Windows\Temp. it's automatically created and when we have a look inside there're those commands (therefore automatically deleted).
The antivirus says it's coming from here:
I am using the strategy tester agents to share my CPU power.
Metatrader 5 version used is version 5.00 build 4000, on windows 10 pro
Thanks for your replies
Didma