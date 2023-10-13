launch of mtuninstall.bat - is this legit metatrader 5?

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Hello, 

for a few days now, I get several times a day this alert from my antivirus system and I am wondering if this is legit or not (infected by a backdoor, virus) ?

this file is mtuninstall.bat located in C:\Windows\Temp. it's automatically created and when we have a look inside there're those commands (therefore automatically deleted).

cd\
"C:\PROGRA~1\VA7596~1\METATE~1.EXE" /autouninstall
del /Q "C:\PROGRA~1\VA7596~1\METATE~1.EXE"
del /Q "C:\PROGRA~1\VA7596~1\METATE~164.exe"
del /Q "C:\Windows\TEMP\\mtuninstall.bat"


The antivirus says it's coming from here:



I am using the strategy tester agents to share my CPU power.

Metatrader 5 version used is version 5.00 build 4000, on windows 10 pro

Thanks for your replies

Didma

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
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Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 

Well install it from here: https://cloud.mql5.com/

or directly: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Well install it from here: https://cloud.mql5.com/

or directly: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5tester.setup.exe?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download

Thanks Carl for the reply. My point was it was all working well until a few days ago (I don't remember how many). 

Then I got this alert from my Antivirus system. 

My question is more to moderators or support, if that mtuninstall.bat automated created file is legit from Metatrader (maybe added in recent versions or updated) or if this is some kind of virus from somewhere. And in that last case, if I should uninstall / reinstall MT5.


Thanks ! :)

 
  1. You can send it as well to Antivirus as potential false positive.
  2. It's a .bat file (text file used as script): open it with Notepad++ and look what it does.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
It's a .bat file (text file used as script): open it with Notepad++ and look what it does.

yes that's what I posted in my original post.

 
DidMa #:

yes that's what I posted in my original post.

The content of the batch file does not look malicious.

Seems to do what it's name suggests. I don't see any reason to worry.

Much more interesting are the .exe Files. If they are from an untrustworthy source, then you should be sceptical.

You can always use the vanilla version of MT5, downloaded from the link posted by Carl.

Other than that, no worries.
 
Yes, this stupid file is created by MetaTester64.exe and it has done so for years.  Apparently your antivirus software recently received an update increasing its awareness to where it flagged this file.  It is used to kill MetaTester64 when it starts feeling suicidal.  Amateur programming at best...
 

Thank you for your replies guys, I can now authorize this program to continue its task ! :)

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