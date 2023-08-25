How to solve container header read error
1. Did you write the code yourself? If yes so you are not new. If no you should find the original coder.
2. You should post your code for help.
3. According to your logs it is returning a non-existent time 1970.1.1(should be a case with time that means a bug in your code not your computer.)
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Hi
A few months ago, I made an expert that can simultaneously update 1000 Renko charts that I have already made without any problems. But for several days I have been facing an unknown error that the candles inside the chart are erased and I don't know where the problem comes from. When I start it again it works fine for a day or less but then it crashes again, and I see this error in the journal.
It was working fine before, but now I don't know what the problem is. I am almost sure that the problem is not with the expert, maybe the problem is with the computer memory or MT5 memory, because the empty memory of my C drive is getting full soon, is it possible to solve the problem by uninstalling and reinstalling MT5? I am new to expert writing so please help me to solve this problem.