Multi Time Frame Drawing

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Hi everyone,

Can I draw a rectangle on a Daily time frame and see the same drawing on H4 ? Or do I have to draw 2 different rectangles each on a time frame ? somethink like on this photo :

MTF


Is there a native solution on the Metatrader software, or do I have to use a paid indicator?


Best Reguards,
Zerocafeine

 

You draw rectangle on a chart, not on a timeframe. This rectangle is visible on this chart only and will remain on the chart whatever the timeframe you used.

If you want to have a similar rectangle drawn on an other chart you need to add manually or by code.

There is no native feature to do that.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You draw rectangle on a chart, not on a timeframe. This rectangle is visible on this chart only and will remain on the chart whatever the timeframe you used.

If you want to have a similar rectangle drawn on an other chart you need to add manually or by code.

There is no native feature to do that.

Tks you 😊
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