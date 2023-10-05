Clear Template as Default
ZeroCafeine: I've figured out how to use a default template on new graphics on this video. is it possible to do the same with the strategy tester?
Yes! Setup the chart as you want and then save it as a template with the name "tester.tpl".
Please refer to the documentation for more information ... Templates and Profiles - Additional Features - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
Templates are saved as TPL-files in folder \MQL5\Profiles\Templates. The platform provides several predefined names of templates:
- default.tpl — the basic template that us automatically applied when you create a new chart;
- tester.tpl — the template of the chart on which testing results are displayed;
- debug.tpl — the template of the chart created when you start MQL5 application debugging from MetaEditor.
tks you @Fernando Carreiro
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Hi every one,
I've figured out how to use a default template on new graphics on this video
is it possible to do the same with the strategy tester?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine😊