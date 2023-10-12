CopyRates Fail!

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[Deleted]  

Both failed when i try to load in M1 chart and want to copy D1 date. Error 4401

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Copytest.mq5 |
//|                                                   Copyright 2022 |
//|                                            https://www.mql5.com/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
//---
   //Method 1
   MqlRates rates[];
   ZeroMemory(rates);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);

   
   int copied=CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,1,rates);
   if(copied<0)
      Print("Failed to get history data for the symbol ",Symbol(), " err: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));


    //Method 2
    double iH[];
    if(CopyOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,1,iH)==-1)
      Print("Failed to get open data for the symbol ",Symbol(), " err: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError())); 

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Did you lookup the meaning of the error code?

ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND

4401

Requested history not found
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
  • www.mql5.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Arpit T:

Both failed when i try to load in M1 chart and want to copy D1 date. Error 4401

I know someone is going to refer me to read this

but this is also not working as i want to copy open every time on OnCalculate()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               test_newcandle.mq5 |
//|                                                   Copyright 2022 |
//|                                            https://www.mql5.com/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

input string          InpLoadedSymbol="a_SOLUSDT";   // Symbol to be load
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpLoadedPeriod=PERIOD_D1;  // Period to be loaded
input datetime        InpStartDate=D'2006.01.01'; // Start date
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() {
//--- indicator buffers mapping

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[]) {
//---
//Method 1
//   MqlRates rates[];
//   ZeroMemory(rates);
//   ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true);
//
//
//   int copied=CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,1,rates);
//   if(copied<0)
//      Print("Failed to get history data for the symbol ",Symbol(), " err: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
//
//
//    //Method 2
//    double iH[];
//    if(CopyOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,1,iH)==-1)
//      Print("Failed to get open data for the symbol ",Symbol(), " err: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));

   Print("Start load",InpLoadedSymbol+","+GetPeriodName(InpLoadedPeriod),"from",InpStartDate);
//---
   int res=CheckLoadHistory(InpLoadedSymbol,InpLoadedPeriod,InpStartDate);
   switch(res) {
   case -1 :
      Print("Unknown symbol ",InpLoadedSymbol);
      break;
   case -2 :
      Print("Requested bars more than max bars in chart");
      break;
   case -3 :
      Print("Program was stopped");
      break;
   case -4 :
      Print("Indicator shouldn't load its own data");
      break;
   case -5 :
      Print("Load failed");
      break;
   case  0 :
      Print("Loaded OK");
      break;
   case  1 :
      Print("Loaded previously");
      break;
   case  2 :
      Print("Loaded previously and built");
      break;
   default :
      Print("Unknown result");
   }
//---
   datetime first_date;
   SeriesInfoInteger(InpLoadedSymbol,InpLoadedPeriod,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date);
   int bars=Bars(InpLoadedSymbol,InpLoadedPeriod);
   Print("First date ",first_date," - ",bars," bars");

   double iH[];
   if(CopyOpen(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,1,iH)==-1)
      Print("Failed to get open data for the symbol ",Symbol(), " err: " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
   else
      Print(iH[0]);

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CheckLoadHistory(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,datetime start_date) {
   datetime first_date=0;
   datetime times[100];
//--- check symbol & period
   if(symbol==NULL || symbol=="") symbol=Symbol();
   if(period==PERIOD_CURRENT)     period=Period();
//--- check if symbol is selected in the Market Watch
   if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT)) {
      if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) return(-1);
      SymbolSelect(symbol,true);
   }
//--- check if data is present
   SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date);
   if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(1);
//--- don't ask for load of its own data if it is an indicator
   if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && Period()==period && Symbol()==symbol)
      return(-4);
//--- second attempt
   if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE,first_date)) {
      //--- there is loaded data to build timeseries
      if(first_date>0) {
         //--- force timeseries build
         CopyTime(symbol,period,first_date+PeriodSeconds(period),1,times);
         //--- check date
         if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date))
            if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(2);
      }
   }
//--- max bars in chart from terminal options
   int max_bars=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS);
//--- load symbol history info
   datetime first_server_date=0;
   while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE,first_server_date) && !IsStopped())
      Sleep(5);
//--- fix start date for loading
   if(first_server_date>start_date) start_date=first_server_date;
   if(first_date>0 && first_date<first_server_date)
      Print("Warning: first server date ",first_server_date," for ",symbol,
            " does not match to first series date ",first_date);
//--- load data step by step
   int fail_cnt=0;
   while(!IsStopped()) {
      //--- wait for timeseries build
      while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED) && !IsStopped())
         Sleep(5);
      //--- ask for built bars
      int bars=Bars(symbol,period);
      if(bars>0) {
         if(bars>=max_bars) return(-2);
         //--- ask for first date
         if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date))
            if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(0);
      }
      //--- copying of next part forces data loading
      int copied=CopyTime(symbol,period,bars,100,times);
      if(copied>0) {
         //--- check for data
         if(times[0]<=start_date)  return(0);
         if(bars+copied>=max_bars) return(-2);
         fail_cnt=0;
      } else {
         //--- no more than 100 failed attempts
         fail_cnt++;
         if(fail_cnt>=100) return(-5);
         Sleep(10);
      }
   }
//--- stopped
   return(-3);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns string value of the period                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetPeriodName(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) {
   if(period==PERIOD_CURRENT) period=Period();
//---
   switch(period) {
   case PERIOD_M1:
      return("M1");
   case PERIOD_M2:
      return("M2");
   case PERIOD_M3:
      return("M3");
   case PERIOD_M4:
      return("M4");
   case PERIOD_M5:
      return("M5");
   case PERIOD_M6:
      return("M6");
   case PERIOD_M10:
      return("M10");
   case PERIOD_M12:
      return("M12");
   case PERIOD_M15:
      return("M15");
   case PERIOD_M20:
      return("M20");
   case PERIOD_M30:
      return("M30");
   case PERIOD_H1:
      return("H1");
   case PERIOD_H2:
      return("H2");
   case PERIOD_H3:
      return("H3");
   case PERIOD_H4:
      return("H4");
   case PERIOD_H6:
      return("H6");
   case PERIOD_H8:
      return("H8");
   case PERIOD_H12:
      return("H12");
   case PERIOD_D1:
      return("Daily");
   case PERIOD_W1:
      return("Weekly");
   case PERIOD_MN1:
      return("Monthly");
   }
//---
   return("unknown period");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
  • www.mql5.com
Organizing Data Access - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you lookup the meaning of the error code?

ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND

4401

Requested history not found

History do exist, and it also works for 1st run on script if i use  CheckLoadHistory()

but my question is about copying to everytime on Oncalculate function

Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
  • www.mql5.com
Organizing Data Access - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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