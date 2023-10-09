Long & Short information in description

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Hi every one,

Is it possible to find out from the asset description whether we can go long and short at the same time, or do we have to do the test ourselves and open 2 opposite positions? exemple on USDJPY here :

USDJPY

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😊

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Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

Order execution type

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE


ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

Identifier

Description

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED

Trade is disabled for the symbol

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY

Allowed only long positions

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY

Allowed only short positions

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY

Allowed only position close operations

SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL

No trade restrictions
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Trade Mode:
 
tks you 😉
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