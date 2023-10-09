Long & Short information in description
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE
Order execution type
Identifier
Description
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
Trade is disabled for the symbol
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY
Allowed only long positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY
Allowed only short positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY
Allowed only position close operations
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL
No trade restrictions
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hi every one,
Is it possible to find out from the asset description whether we can go long and short at the same time, or do we have to do the test ourselves and open 2 opposite positions? exemple on USDJPY here :
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😊