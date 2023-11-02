Experts: Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA
Hi, can you explain more about this version 2.0 ?
hexa123 #:Other than some code cleanup and the trailing and lot functions, the major update consists in the order renewal. Instead of checking for a retracement towards the EMA, it now checks it towards the middle Donchian Channel. Therefore I strongly recommend to increase the Donchian periods in order to lower down the volatility.
Hi, can you explain more about this version 2.0 ?
Hi, can you explain more about this version 2.0 ?
I actually have got good results with a value of 55 instead of 20.
Hello Mr. Fabiani
the Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA has a good approach, I did backtesting and got good results.
I'm now testing on the demo account.
I have now integrated the update from October 18, 2023.
Hopefully the future goes as well as the past.
Bye Werner
Auto-translation applied by moderator. On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
1. Take profit does not work.
2. I want to change the stop loss, when I set it to 0, nothing changes
3. Trailing also does not turn on. Tell me what the problem is?
Hello
Here are my first results.
Auto-translation applied by moderator. On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.
@hwschmidt #: Hello. Here are my first results. Leverage 1:30. Bye WernerYou have already been advised to write in English on the English forum. Please do not let it be repeated.
A very good EA and for free. Looks very good on XU
there seems to be script missing its saying 79 faults on metaeditor
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Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA:
A Donchian Channel Strategy breakout EA Scalper. Best results at H1.
Author: Alessio Fabiani