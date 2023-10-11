How to fix flickering bitmap when updating its size accordingly? - page 2
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It's a shame that you don't read the answers to your questions. ChartTimePriceToXY!!!
I strongly doubt that it's the issue on such a simple code.
Sure, please watch it here https://gemoo.com/tools/upload-video/share/569644129862852608?codeId=DGqjl3Veg12Xb&card=569644126134116352
Your link gives nothing.
It's a shame that you don't read the answers to your questions. ChartTimePriceToXY!!!
Hi Nikolai, I tried to copy paste your library into the code.
THen i use _X and _Y function of yours as you've suggested earlier. Then I don't see the canvas object on the chart
Please advise, Thanks
The code is attached. Apparently, I can't post a comment as it's over 64000 characters.
So attached it instead
Your link gives nothing.
My apology
Ok I have upload it to youtube
https://youtu.be/9N9EuwMfTmI
My apology
Ok I have upload it to youtube
https://youtu.be/9N9EuwMfTmI
See here how to get the chart properties and calculate the coordinates. The example shows channels but you can draw whatever you want using the same methods.
I strongly doubt that it's the issue on such a simple code.
This can be easily verified through profiling.
Yes and it's NOT the reason. you should check yourself.
Try my version posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455324#comment_49799962
I fixed one of the two and you will see that one is flickering and the other, which I fixed, not. Still using ChartTimePriceToXY().
Yes and it's NOT the reason. you should check yourself.
Try my version posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455324#comment_49799962
I fixed one of the two and you will see that one is flickering and the other, which I fixed, not. Still using ChartTimePriceToXY().
Alain, I was not lazy and checked.
The check showed that the reason is ChartTimePriceToXY.
Your code is running with flickering due to frequent use of ChartTimePriceToXY. My code doesn't flicker.
Yes I did, I'm sorry I didn't respond. Because I don't know what are the alternative to ChartTimePriceToXY. It's also because MQL5 shop wouldn't allow to upload & sell an indicator that includes external library other than MQL5's default lib files in the include folder. Right?
Firstly, the Market does not allow you to download dll libraries. There are no problems with mqh libraries.
Secondly, it's better not to use my library, as it does a lot of unnecessary things for you. But it won’t be difficult for a programmer to see how to replace ChartTimePriceToXY and create his own library or function. When each CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event occurs (not more often), it is necessary to save your own table of chart characteristics, and then, if necessary, use this table to calculate XY coordinates from Time-Price coordinates (and vice versa).
Hi Nikolai, I tried to copy paste your library into the code.
THen i use _X and _Y function of yours as you've suggested earlier. Then I don't see the canvas object on the chart
Please advise, Thanks
The code is attached. Apparently, I can't post a comment as it's over 64000 characters.
So attached it instead
I couldn't run your code because of an error (array out of range in 'Ex.mq5' (143,31)). When I bypassed this error, nothing is displayed.