Indicators: Price Rebound Calculator
hello . which time frame is the best for that indicator ? how can we use correctly ?
Its depends on deep of histrory, and what size of rollback you use.
Not good if there are a lot of bars of you current time frame more bigger that rollback size that you use.
for 200-250 rollback use m30 or less
for 300-400 rollback use h1 or less
for 500+ use h4 or less
I am currently testing this indicator on daily and 1 hour time frames. It doesn't seem to be very effective in lower time frames. Can you update the levels in this indicator to be only 25% 50% 100%?
New version already available!
Fix:
-wrong levels direction
-few errors that are associated with change symbol of chart.
plz update all files.
I am currently testing this indicator on daily and 1 hour time frames. It doesn't seem to be very effective in lower time frames. Can you update the levels in this indicator to be only 25% 50% 100%?
Not a good idea use 250 rollback on D1 chart. I would recommend you 400+ at least.
About levels, you can use this setting like in screenshot:
Hello.
plz download all files, place it at the proper position and restart terminal.
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Price Rebound Calculator:
This indicator calculates the percentage of the probability of a price reversal from a given size of the maximum rollback based on the history of the chart movement
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev