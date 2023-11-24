Indicators: Price Rebound Calculator

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Price Rebound Calculator:

This indicator calculates the percentage of the probability of a price reversal from a given size of the maximum rollback based on the history of the chart movement

Price Rebound Calculator

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

 
hello . which time frame is the best for that indicator ? how can we use correctly ? 
 
DoomSlayerTR #:
hello . which time frame is the best for that indicator ? how can we use correctly ? 

Its depends on deep of histrory, and what size of rollback you use.
Not good if there are a lot of bars of you current time frame more bigger that rollback size that you use.
for 200-250 rollback use m30 or less
for 300-400 rollback use h1 or less
for 500+ use h4 or less

 

I am currently testing this indicator on daily and 1 hour time frames. It doesn't seem to be very effective in lower time frames. Can you update the levels in this indicator to be only 25% 50% 100%?

Files:
sddsa.png  39 kb
 

New version already available!

Fix:
-wrong levels direction
-few errors that are associated with change symbol of chart.

plz update all files.

 
DoomSlayerTR #:

I am currently testing this indicator on daily and 1 hour time frames. It doesn't seem to be very effective in lower time frames. Can you update the levels in this indicator to be only 25% 50% 100%?

Not a good idea use 250 rollback on D1 chart. I would recommend you 400+ at least.
About levels, you can use this setting like in screenshot:


 
Hi, I get a lot of errors !! after compiling
 
Meta2 #:
Hi, I get a lot of errors !! after compiling

Hi. Can u share screenshot or errors?
Please make sure to put the files in the correct folders

 
Good morning, I can't attach the indicator to the chart.
 
komeo4 #:
Good morning, I can't attach the indicator to the chart.

Hello.
plz download all files, place it at the proper position and restart terminal.

 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:

Hello.
plz download all files, place it at the proper position and restart terminal.

I downloaded all the files, put Chanse and Status in the Include folder. All my other indicators have an ex4 file along with the source file. I don't see an ex4 file for the download. thanks
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