Indicators: Price Rebound Calculator - page 2

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Говнище которое вообще не устанавливается даже в нужные папки.
 
put first two files in "MQL4\Include\Movement" folder.
 
Surem75 # :
It's a piece of shit that doesn't install at all, even in the right folders.

it will not be installed anywhere, you need to do this. This is how MT4/5 works

 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:
put first two files in "MQL4\Include\Movement" folder.
I downloaded all the files, put Chanse and Status in the Include/movement folder. It still wont load. All my other indicators have an ex4 file along with the source file. I don't see an ex4 file for the download. also the diamond in the bottom corner of the "F" box is grey, indicating there is an issue. See attached photo
Files:
2023-11-14_01j.png  17 kb
 
apalagian #:
I downloaded all the files, put Chanse and Status in the Include/movement folder. It still wont load. All my other indicators have an ex4 file along with the source file. I don't see an ex4 file for the download. also the diamond in the bottom corner of the "F" box is grey, indicating there is an issue. See attached photo

mq4 is source file. 
ex4 is compiled file.
This is a public source library, compiled files cannot be published here.

 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:

mq4 is source file. 
ex4 is compiled file.
This is a public source library, compiled files cannot be published here.


It's working now, with the ex4 file you posted Thank you!

 
Working How accurate don't know Can u make one that u can drag from a Base point to Resistance ?
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