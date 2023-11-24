Indicators: Price Rebound Calculator - page 2
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It's a piece of shit that doesn't install at all, even in the right folders.
it will not be installed anywhere, you need to do this. This is how MT4/5 works
put first two files in "MQL4\Include\Movement" folder.
mq4 is source file.
ex4 is compiled file.
This is a public source library, compiled files cannot be published here.
mq4 is source file.
ex4 is compiled file.
This is a public source library, compiled files cannot be published here.
It's working now, with the ex4 file you posted Thank you!