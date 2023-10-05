How to Switch VPS from Demo Account to Real Account

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I accidentally installed my VPS in FXView-Demo,  if I operate in DEMO account using Trading Robo, will i be getting profit.  Also can I switch VPS from Demo account to Real account. Please help
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Account Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

You can move your MQL5 VPS to another trading account here (Change account):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Thank you
 

it now says as follows.       

authorization on Exness-MT5Real2 failed (Invalid account)


 
ggsekhar #:

it now says as follows.       

authorization on Exness-MT5Real2 failed (Invalid account)


That means that you have the wrong trading account credentials, either your password or server is wrong.

That has nothing to do with your MQL5 VPS though.

 
Thank you
 
I am now able to log in, but my charts are still not appearing, nor able to buy from market
 
Now I am able to pull graphs . However am not able to buy from market
 
2023.10.03 18:40:00.883 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products [401]

 
2023.10.03 19:23:52.793 MQL5.community authorization failed

 
ggsekhar #:
2023.10.03 19:23:52.793 MQL5.community authorization failed

That means that you have the wrong MQL5 account details, your MQL5 account login is ggsekhar and if you don't remember your password, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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