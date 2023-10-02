VPS failed to connect to server London 60
Hi, I´ve subscribed the VPS sevice (is not the first time) but today it is not connecting to the server MQL London 60. I tried to reset several times, not working.
Try changing to another server, restart your MT4/5 terminal and then migrate again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I´m still facing ploblems, no matter which broker I try to select, it says "not found" in the web pager and "no servers available for my broker in Meta Trader 4. I´ve tried all brokers I know...I have enough funds in my account...
I´m still facing ploblems, no matter which broker I try to select, it says "not found" in the web pager and "no servers available for my broker in Meta Trader 4. I´ve tried all brokers I know...I have enough funds in my account...
I can find a MQL5 VPS server for your XMGlobal-Demo account, so restart your computer and MT4 terminals and try again later.
Hi, I´ve subscribed the VPS sevice (is not the first time) but today it is not connecting to the server MQL London 60. I tried to reset several times, not working.
Please contact Servide Desk and provide details about the connection problem.
HI Alexey. See below the answer from MQL5 sevice desk...for me it seems that something is wrong with my MQL5 profile once it is not possible to find any server even in the webpage.
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