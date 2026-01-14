Mac & VSCode, need help for "Mql_tools.Metaeditor: Metaeditor5 Dir"

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Hi every one,

I need help on my Mac for this error, on Windows it'w working perfect, but On Mac I think I'm doing something wrong,

and help or link will be more then welcome, 

01

02

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine

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Tks you Fernando,

Any help will be welcome 😊
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #: Tks you Fernando, Any help will be welcome 😊

I don't use Mac, so cannot offer any advice.

 
Did you find the solution please @ZeroCafeine?
 
Seems a problem with `MQL Tools`: https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/issues/6 🧐, but maybe you found workaround to fix the problem?
Path to Metaeditor Mac/Linux · Issue #6 · L-I-V/MQL-Tools
Path to Metaeditor Mac/Linux · Issue #6 · L-I-V/MQL-Tools
  • L-I-V
  • github.com
Hello there! I got some issues to set up the Metaeditor path for Mac and Linux, every other steps are alright. I would understand that it could not be working Mac, because the Metaeditor file is ac...
 

Hi Davit Voskanyan

Unfortunately I haven't found a solution for MAC, for the moment I'm using my Windows PC, and when I have to travel and use my MAC, then I'll probably use Visual code studio as usual for my programming and open MetaEditor to compile, no other choice, 

I prefer this solution for the time being, as I'm rarely on my MAC for programming.

If you find a solution, I'll take it.

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😉

Davit Voskanyan
Davit Voskanyan
  • 2023.12.21
  • www.mql5.com
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ZeroCafeine #:

Hi Davit Voskanyan

Unfortunately I haven't found a solution for MAC, for the moment I'm using my Windows PC, and when I have to travel and use my MAC, then I'll probably use Visual code studio as usual for my programming and open MetaEditor to compile, no other choice, 

I prefer this solution for the time being, as I'm rarely on my MAC for programming.

If you find a solution, I'll take it.

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😉

@Davit Voskanyan, @ZeroCafeine

You are referring to this extension, right?

https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=L-I-V.mql-tools


In the issue tracker to this extension, it states there is an issue, and it has not been resolved.

https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/issues


Here, in this issue, the developer responded with "It will be fixed in the future"

https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/issues/6


Hasnt happend since then, so maybe you would like to consider this pull request:

https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/pull/33


I personally stopped using VScode, as it is one of those "Try to solve it all" stupidity approaches, instead of focusing on an actual issue, it just introduces even more hazzle to daily work results...

MQL Tools - Visual Studio Marketplace
MQL Tools - Visual Studio Marketplace
  • marketplace.visualstudio.com
Extension for Visual Studio Code - Tools MetaQuotes Language 4/5
 
Dominik Egert #: it just introduces even more hazzle to daily work results...

I fully agree. That was my thought as well.

 
ZeroCafeine:

Hi every one,

I need help on my Mac for this error, on Windows it'w working perfect, but On Mac I think I'm doing something wrong,

and help or link will be more then welcome, 



Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine

You can use this version:
https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/pull/33

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