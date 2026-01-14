Mac & VSCode, need help for "Mql_tools.Metaeditor: Metaeditor5 Dir"
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- L-I-V
- github.com
Unfortunately I haven't found a solution for MAC, for the moment I'm using my Windows PC, and when I have to travel and use my MAC, then I'll probably use Visual code studio as usual for my programming and open MetaEditor to compile, no other choice,
I prefer this solution for the time being, as I'm rarely on my MAC for programming.
If you find a solution, I'll take it.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😉
Unfortunately I haven't found a solution for MAC, for the moment I'm using my Windows PC, and when I have to travel and use my MAC, then I'll probably use Visual code studio as usual for my programming and open MetaEditor to compile, no other choice,
I prefer this solution for the time being, as I'm rarely on my MAC for programming.
If you find a solution, I'll take it.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine 😉
@Davit Voskanyan, @ZeroCafeine
You are referring to this extension, right?https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=L-I-V.mql-tools
In the issue tracker to this extension, it states there is an issue, and it has not been resolved.
https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/issues
Here, in this issue, the developer responded with "It will be fixed in the future"
https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/issues/6
Hasnt happend since then, so maybe you would like to consider this pull request:
https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/pull/33
I personally stopped using VScode, as it is one of those "Try to solve it all" stupidity approaches, instead of focusing on an actual issue, it just introduces even more hazzle to daily work results...
- marketplace.visualstudio.com
Hi every one,
I need help on my Mac for this error, on Windows it'w working perfect, but On Mac I think I'm doing something wrong,
and help or link will be more then welcome,
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine
You can use this version:
https://github.com/L-I-V/MQL-Tools/pull/33
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Hi every one,
I need help on my Mac for this error, on Windows it'w working perfect, but On Mac I think I'm doing something wrong,
and help or link will be more then welcome,
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine