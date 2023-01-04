VPS Question: Changing Trade Accounts on a Rented VPS

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I started with OANDA's MT4 and a couple EA's, and rented a VPS here at MQL5.  I am considering moving to a new broker.  My question is, if I cancel the OANDA MT4 that's associated with my current rented VPS, can I then connect the new MT4 (new broker) to the same rented VPS?  Paid for 3 months and don't want to waste it.


Thanks,

Patrick

(U.S. based)

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Do it the same, exact, way you did before. Log your terminal into the new account. The EA(s) should already be running. Resynchronize with the VPS.
 

You have to move it to your new trading account first here (Change account) and then you will find it under this account when you login into it in your MT4 terminal, as William already suggested.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Greenescape:

I started with OANDA's MT4 and a couple EA's, and rented a VPS here at MQL5.  I am considering moving to a new broker.  My question is, if I cancel the OANDA MT4 that's associated with my current rented VPS, can I then connect the new MT4 (new broker) to the same rented VPS?  Paid for 3 months and don't want to waste it.


Thanks,

Patrick

(U.S. based)

Yes, just like the guys n gals above said. It's easy peezy. All your indicators and charts will remain untouched.

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Thanks, everyone!  Very helpful!!!
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