VPS Question: Changing Trade Accounts on a Rented VPS
You have to move it to your new trading account first here (Change account) and then you will find it under this account when you login into it in your MT4 terminal, as William already suggested.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I started with OANDA's MT4 and a couple EA's, and rented a VPS here at MQL5. I am considering moving to a new broker. My question is, if I cancel the OANDA MT4 that's associated with my current rented VPS, can I then connect the new MT4 (new broker) to the same rented VPS? Paid for 3 months and don't want to waste it.
Thanks,
Patrick
(U.S. based)
Yes, just like the guys n gals above said. It's easy peezy. All your indicators and charts will remain untouched.
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I started with OANDA's MT4 and a couple EA's, and rented a VPS here at MQL5. I am considering moving to a new broker. My question is, if I cancel the OANDA MT4 that's associated with my current rented VPS, can I then connect the new MT4 (new broker) to the same rented VPS? Paid for 3 months and don't want to waste it.
Thanks,
Patrick
(U.S. based)