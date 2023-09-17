About VPS
Hello
I paid for vps and use it for some days. I turned off my computer and after turn on again I don't see the vps on my real account, what can I do to bring it back on my mt4
If you mean MQL5 VPS, you must be logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community in order to see it, under your account number, in the Navigator window.
Also make sure that you are still logged into the same trading account, your MQL5 VPS is assigned onto.
I set up VPS on a Meta Demo account for automated trading testing. The parameters are set to default with the EA I am using (Universal Breakout). I see one trade executed and cancelled out with an error:
Buy and Sell requests are erroring out because of 'Invalid Request', and I am unable to troubleshoot. Backtesting on my local yielded no such issues. Any help or support would be great. Thank you
Is there a support team I can speak to? I've paid for the 6 month subscription but am now reconsidering as I am not able to do much analysis. I suggest you guys to create a terminal where users can at least logon to their respective servers to monitor activities instead of just relying on the platforms journals.
I set up VPS on a Meta Demo account for automated trading testing. The parameters are set to default with the EA I am using (Universal Breakout). I see one trade executed and cancelled out with an error:
Buy and Sell requests are erroring out because of 'Invalid Request', and I am unable to troubleshoot. Backtesting on my local yielded no such issues. Any help or support would be great. Thank you
Is there a support team I can speak to? I've paid for the 6 month subscription but am now reconsidering as I am not able to do much analysis. I suggest you guys to create a terminal where users can at least logon to their respective servers to monitor activities instead of just relying on the platforms journals.
As you can see, you don't have a solid connection to the Metaquotes demo server, this is not a MQL5 VPS issue.
You should open a demo account with a broker and try again.
You can always move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I set up VPS on a Meta Demo account for automated trading testing. The parameters are set to default with the EA I am using (Universal Breakout). I see one trade executed and cancelled out with an error:
Buy and Sell requests are erroring out because of 'Invalid Request', and I am unable to troubleshoot. Backtesting on my local yielded no such issues. Any help or support would be great. Thank you
Is there a support team I can speak to? I've paid for the 6 month subscription but am now reconsidering as I am not able to do much analysis. I suggest you guys to create a terminal where users can at least logon to their respective servers to monitor activities instead of just relying on the platforms journals.
As I understand - it is nothing to do with MQL5 VPS; because this MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader in cloud (your other Metatrader but in cloud), and this error 10013 is invalid request (look at documentation here) -
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10013
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TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID
|
Invalid request
It may be related to EA itself (how it was coded, with error for example), or with symbol specifications for example (as I know - some brokers are not allowing to trade XAU/USD), and more. And it (this error) is not related to MQL5 VPS at all.
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And yes - you can use the suggestion from the post #3 about openning the account (demo account for example) with the broker (because MetaQuotes is not a broker; and this MetaQuotes-Demo account is not used for trading in general).
- www.mql5.com
Hello;
I have a question, I connect vps to my mt4 real account and I have two currency pair running but I stoped one totally remove it from the chart but I don't understand why it still open order on that pair and I removed it. Please help me friends.
I have problems stopping the server. Worked fine for about a year, but now hangs on “stopping”. Now does this regularly. I close window restart MetaTrader open server window again, still “stopping”. After many repeats it eventually stops. Worried that I may be unable to stop it at all eventually.
You can try moving your MQL5 VPS subscription to another server here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hello;
I have a question, I connect vps to my mt4 real account and I have two currency pair running but I stoped one totally remove it from the chart but I don't understand why it still open order on that pair and I removed it. Please help me friends.
You need to migrate again to your MQL5 VPS with the new trading environment (and the one chart removed) in order your changes to take effect.
Any changes that you do in your local MT4 terminal, don't get applied to your MQL5 VPS, unless you migrate them to it.
You can try moving your MQL5 VPS subscription to another server here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks. Does this change the VPS server or the forex server? I guess I have to stop first anyway. Also, do I have to stop the server before synchronising a fresh EA or can I do a one-hit synchronise?
If you Change Server, your MQL5 VPS will be moved to another MQL5 VP(S) server.
You don't need to stop the server in order to make a new synchronization/migration, every new one removes the previous.
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Hello
I paid for vps and use it for some days. I turned off my computer and after turn on again I don't see the vps on my real account, what can I do to bring it back on my mt4