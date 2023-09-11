heiken ashi
Normally with Heikin Ashi, one would hide the the Candle or Bar display and enable the close price Line graph to see the real closing prices.
Dōteki Heikin Ashi (Dynamic Average Foot/Bar)
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.15 17:33A dynamic version of the standard Heikin Ashi indicator (code compatible with both MQL4 or MQL5).
Hello! naive question: is it possibile to code the supertrend indicator on heiken ashi chart, like on trading view?
on that platform the ST changes according to HA (or Renko, Kagi, etc.) while on Metatrader as you know HA is an external indicator.
thanks, kind regards
Yes, it is possible to code such a solution, but I don't know of any examples in the CodeBase that apply the SuperTrend on the Heikin Ashi.
There may be something in the Market but you will have to your own search.
You can also try code it yourself, or maybe use the Freelance section for that.
thanks. Unfortunately theres nothing (I looked everywhere). That's why I wondered if it was possible.
Strange because it eliminates many false signals typical of supertrend (on indexes)
the only cons is that the Stop can't be moved with the supertrend line (trailing) due to the many (false) breakouts of the supertrend line, but it's a minor issue compared to the pros.
There is nothing inherently difficult about coding a SuperTrend to use the Heikin Ashi close instead of the normal close price.
It's probably not currently available in the CodeBase or Market, simply because it's probably not very popular amongst MetaTrader traders.
Depending on your budget, I'm sure you can easily find a programmer to code it for you.
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how to see the closing price of previous candles with heiken ashi charts (whose closign price, as you know, is not the real one) ?
thanks, kind regards