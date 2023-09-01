MT4 can't connect to the MQL5 community
hello
Hello, I encountered a problem last night on a Hetzner VPS server. It seems that MT4 can't connect to the MQL5 community and can't open markets.
I tried to reinstall MT4, but the installation failed, as shown in the picture, even though the internet is working normally
If the problem is the hetzner's, how do I inform him so he can investigate?
Is definitely the VPS is the problem....
I had the same problem before. I had to upgrade the VPS to more RAM. That seem to fix the problem.
Regards
M*
Is definitely the VPS is the problem....
I had the same problem before. I had to upgrade the VPS to more RAM. That seem to fix the problem.
Regards
M*
At first, I thought the same. But after installing Windows 2012R2 on the problematic machine, it worked normally.
It's unlikely to be related to the specs, because this VPS has 2GB of RAM, which is the minimum requirement for the OS
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Hello, I encountered a problem last night on a Hetzner VPS server. It seems that MT4 can't connect to the MQL5 community and can't open markets.
I tried to reinstall MT4, but the installation failed, as shown in the picture, even though the internet is working normally
If the problem is the hetzner's, how do I inform him so he can investigate?