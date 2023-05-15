can't install mt4 on VPS
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I am using a VPS from a German zone. It can't install MT4 (installed from the official setup.exe). It freezes as shown in the picture and I've tried with several brokers but encountered the same problem.
P.S. I tried installing it on my personal machine in Thailand and it worked normally.
Please Check it
Best Regards