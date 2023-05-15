can't install mt4 on VPS

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Hello

I am using a VPS from a German zone. It can't install MT4 (installed from the official setup.exe). It freezes as shown in the picture and I've tried with several brokers but encountered the same problem.

P.S. I tried installing it on my personal machine in Thailand and it worked normally.

Please Check it

Best Regards


 

Maybe VPS is 64 bit?

Any error that shows?

 
Thomas Moudouros #:

Maybe VPS is 64 bit?

Any error that shows?

yes win 64 bit  not show error It freezes , location Germany only have problem but i try on London  location  it is worked normally

 


Try watching my demonstration video
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