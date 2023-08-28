What tools that give us signal and be alerted when price is at extreme peak (whether high or low)?

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What tools that give us signal and be alerted when price is at extreme peak (whether high or low)?

Some trader's say, "there's no such thing as overbought or oversold". Let me be clear that I'm not against the terminologies, or if you don't like the terms 'overbought' or 'oversold', that's fine.  Whether you like it or not, they are all the same with the 'extreme peak'.

 

Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded. Define “extreme peak.”

 

'extreme peak' for me is the last price action of a trend, and the first step of the next trend (opposite).
if the trend is bearish and the average percentage of that level is less than, for instance 10% as default(first tool), and the peak is high above 25% (second tool).

likewise, if the trend is bullish and the average percentage of that level is more than, for instance 90% as default(first tool), and the peak is high above 25%(second tool).

 
Pearly Gianan #: 'extreme peak' for me is the last price action of a trend, and the first step of the next trend (opposite).

Again, it must be in concrete terms. How do you know the current bar's high starts an opposite trend. That is seeing the future.

 
Pearly Gianan #:

'extreme peak' for me is the last price action of a trend, and the first step of the next trend (opposite).
if the trend is bearish and the average percentage of that level is less than, for instance 10% as default(first tool), and the peak is high above 25% (second tool).

likewise, if the trend is bullish and the average percentage of that level is more than, for instance 90% as default(first tool), and the peak is high above 25%(second tool).

The main question is what is % of what value? And how do you define that?

Maybe you want to take a looka t Wyckoff, his method is about finding the low and the high of a trend, or the beginning of a trend.
 

Please be specific about "tools". Indicators/API functions/mathematical theories?

If you're wondering about trend indicators, the parabolic SAR (stop and reverse), or the Supertrend are quite good for catching price reversal points


there is also the "chandelier exit" based on the ATR, you may say that the end of the green cloud or pink cloud is the alert to say you're at the extreme peak (and therefore it's the exit)


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