Questions about CodeBase

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Hello
Are you okay?

I have a few questions about publications in codebase

If I publish a code in codebase, is it subject to validation? 
These are not very technical codes, they are didactic codes for the youngest.

"if" accepted, how does it happen afterwards? 
I saw a forum dedicated to comments 
Does it also work for codebase?

Thank you
MQL5 forum: Articles, Library comments
MQL5 forum: Articles, Library comments
  • www.mql5.com
Discussing articles related to trading, and examples in the MQL4/MQL5 languages
 
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy:
Hello
Are you okay?

I have a few questions about publications in codebase

If I publish a code in codebase, is it subject to validation? 
These are not very technical codes, they are didactic codes for the youngest.

"if" accepted, how does it happen afterwards? 
I saw a forum dedicated to comments 
Does it also work for codebase?

Thank you
Yes, it is subject to validation. But only to successfully compile.

You can update your code anytime, just make sure all your files have a proper #property version on them, so that the system can track your versions.

Alternatively, you could create a public shared project in ME, and publish that.

Also possible is the combination of those. Publish in code base your release versions and have the development branch in shared projects. And add that info to your code base publication.

 
Thanks a lot
 
Hello

Are you okay?


I can't post to codebase
I have an error message that is not clear enough
"Invalid file"
What is invalid? MQ5? The format of the images? Code formatting? The formatting of the message? One more thing?

My code is written with Metaeditor, does not include any errors or warnings

Thank you


codebase error


codebase 1

codebase 2

 

Here's the code. I don't think it's a bad formated

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                             Moving average beginner tutorial.mq5 |
//|                                             Copyright 2023, GwDs |
//|                                    Need more help? Contact me on |
//|                         https://www.mql5.com/fr/users/william210 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, GwDs"
#property version   "1.00"

#property description "Moving average beginner tutorial to learn"
#property description "Need more help? Contact me on https://www.mql5.com/fr/users/william210"


/*--- Indicator preference */
input group "Moving average beginner tutorial to learn"
input uchar                g_MAPeriod  = 20;           // Averaging period
input uchar                g_MAShift   = 0;            // Horizontal shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       g_MAMethod  = MODE_SMA;     // Smoothing type
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   g_MAApplied = PRICE_CLOSE;  // Type of price

/*--- Graph placement */
#property indicator_chart_window

/*---  Buffer declaration */
#property   indicator_buffers    1    // Number of buffer displayed    

double      g_BufferMA[];             // Data buffer
int         g_PtMA;                   // Pointer of the iMA function
#define     indexiMA             0    // Index of buffer
#property   indicator_plots      1    // number of plot on the graph


/*--- Buffer plot characteristics */
#property indicator_label1  "Moving average"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE        // Plot type
#property indicator_color1  clrRed           // Plot Color
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID      // Plot style
#property indicator_width1  1                // Plot width



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   OnInit                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   /*--- Handle Creation */
   g_PtMA = iMA(Symbol(), Period(), g_MAPeriod, g_MAShift, g_MAMethod, g_MAApplied);

   if(g_PtMA == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Error when creating iMA pointer");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   /*--- Transforms the array into display buffer */
   SetIndexBuffer(indexiMA,   g_BufferMA,  INDICATOR_DATA);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   OnCalculate                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {

   if(prev_calculated < rates_total)
     {

      if(CopyBuffer(g_PtMA, 0, prev_calculated, rates_total, g_BufferMA) < 0)
        {
         PrintFormat("Error in data recovery");
         return (0);
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy #:
Hello

Are you okay?


I can't post to codebase
I have an error message that is not clear enough
"Invalid file"
What is invalid? MQ5? The format of the images? Code formatting? The formatting of the message? One more thing?

My code is written with Metaeditor, does not include any errors or warnings

Thank you




The problem is the PNG file.

You can only upload .zip, .mq4/5 and .mqh files.

If you want to upload anything else, use a .zip.

If you want the image to be displayed on code base, insert it into the description text.
 
Thank you very much

I'm not sure I understood everything because he refused me once, but here it's good.


Here is the link for this tutorial so


Nevertheless I do not understand this story of png.

This format is accepted it seems

codebase 3


How do I add a language for the long description?

 

Good morning
Have a nice week end ?
I can see that in fact there are several codebases, one per language in fact
The english codebase for example 

https: //www.mql5.com/en/code

How to post the same code with translation of the description in several codebases of the site?

I restart the code submission creation with the wizard in the language where I want to submit the code?

 
Gerard Willia G J B M Dinh Sy #:

Good morning
Have a nice week end ?
I can see that in fact there are several codebases, one per language in fact
The english codebase for example

How to post the same code with translation of the description in several codebases of the site?

I restart the code submission creation with the wizard in the language where I want to submit the code?

You don't have to! With a click on the triangle you can select your language:


=>


 

Thank you for your answer

Alas, I cannot find these icons at all when I edit the code that I have already submitted.

I would love a little more help on this, Thanks

 
Hello
Everything's fine?
Still worries with the upload of a code 

I did like last time, but it does not pass he tells me that the main file is not found?



He's there??



What is he waiting for?
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