Invalid bmp file - EA
Hugo Feruglio:
Hello everyone.
I have this line in my code :
And i have this error :
What is the problem of my file please ?
Hello everyone.
I have this line in my code :
In my folder, i have :
And i have this error :
What is the problem of my file please ?
Thank you.
Hugo
Your color coding. Make it be 32bit BMP format.
Dominik Egert #: Your color coding. Make it be 32bit BMP format.
Hey, Which one please ?
Files:
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 — Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/443428#comment_49114884
Hugo Feruglio #:the alpha value is not part of the original BMP definition, I would guess, it's irrelevant which one you use. Both are 32 bit for the color pallet, so should be irrelevant, probably both work.
Hey, Which one please ?
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Hello everyone.
I have this line in my code :
In my folder, i have :
And i have this error :
What is the problem of my file please ?
Thank you.
Hugo