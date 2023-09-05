Invalid bmp file - EA

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Hello everyone. 

I have this line in my code :




In my folder, i have :

 



And i have this error : 

What is the problem of my file please ?

Thank you. 

Hugo

 
Hugo Feruglio:

Hello everyone. 

I have this line in my code :

In my folder, i have :

And i have this error :

What is the problem of my file please ?

Thank you. 

Hugo


Your color coding. Make it be 32bit BMP format.
 
Dominik Egert #: Your color coding. Make it be 32bit BMP format.

Hey, Which one please ?

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Hugo Feruglio #:

Hey, Which one please ?

the alpha value is not part of the original BMP definition, I would guess, it's irrelevant which one you use. Both are 32 bit for the color pallet, so should be irrelevant, probably both work.
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