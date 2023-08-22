About the vps

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I subscribe a signal before , but it copy twice. There is two deal complete. How to solve it, thanks. 
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tempImagelPMx97.gif  7470 kb
 

According to your screenshot - I do not see that it was copied twice.
Anyway, if you use MQL5 VPS so do not tick again "Enable realtime signal subscription" option in your local computer’s MT5 platform; because if you ticked it so the trades will be copied on VPS and on your home Metatrader (means - twoce).

Abd check the subscription procedure once again (in case you missed soimething for example):

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
the deal #302763024 suppose to not appear since the only order is #302763023 in my screenshot 
 
sorry, it's the deal#252202147 base on #302...024 order, that order doesn't exist in my vps journal
 
timtim97 #:
the deal #302763024 suppose to not appear since the only order is #302763023 in my screenshot 

It is what I see -

And please - check the post once again.    

 
 only the deal#..146 is correct one, and the deal#..0147 appear for no reason since the  deal#..146 base on only one order which is #..023
 
Hi I need a help. I have been trying to rent VPS and subscribe to a signal with no success I am based in South Africa, using Markets.com as a broker. I am going to VPS, select the broker, time frame and mode of payment. Upon clicking rent, it takes me back to the top. Assist please
 
Niyoshaka, Stanley Lameck #:
Hi I need a help. I have been trying to rent VPS and subscribe to a signal with no success I am based in South Africa, using Markets.com as a broker. I am going to VPS, select the broker, time frame and mode of payment. Upon clicking rent, it takes me back to the top. Assist please

Use those instructions about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Use those instructions about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Thank

However, when I get to step 5/6 I am prompted to open MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. When I click to subscribe, I get a msg highlighted stating about volume and symbol not coinciding with provider side. From there whatever duration I chose and payment method, upon clicking, I am taken back to signals. Not sure what is going wrong. Still new to MT5/MT4. 

 
Niyoshaka Lameck #:

Thank

However, when I get to step 5/6 I am prompted to open MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. When I click to subscribe, I get a msg highlighted stating about volume and symbol not coinciding with provider side. From there whatever duration I chose and payment method, upon clicking, I am taken back to signals. Not sure what is going wrong. Still new to MT5/MT4. 

This message is only a warning, deposit the necessary funds for your subscription into your MQL5 account first and choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nlameck/accounting/choosein

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

This message is only a warning, deposit the necessary funds for your subscription into your MQL5 account first and choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nlameck/accounting/choosein

Thanks Eleni. My MQl5 account has funds already that can cover the subscription. And I have been choosing to fund with MQL5 method of payment. When I check the Journal it says, it says the Cloud Server is switched off, secondary under Navigator, I don't see the signal and under the toolbox>Option, there is no signal as well.


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