About the vps
According to your screenshot - I do not see that it was copied twice.
Anyway, if you use MQL5 VPS so do not tick again "Enable realtime signal subscription" option in your local computer’s MT5 platform; because if you ticked it so the trades will be copied on VPS and on your home Metatrader (means - twoce).
Abd check the subscription procedure once again (in case you missed soimething for example):
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi I need a help. I have been trying to rent VPS and subscribe to a signal with no success I am based in South Africa, using Markets.com as a broker. I am going to VPS, select the broker, time frame and mode of payment. Upon clicking rent, it takes me back to the top. Assist please
Use those instructions about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Use those instructions about how to subscribe to the signal with MQL5 VPS:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thank
However, when I get to step 5/6 I am prompted to open MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. When I click to subscribe, I get a msg highlighted stating about volume and symbol not coinciding with provider side. From there whatever duration I chose and payment method, upon clicking, I am taken back to signals. Not sure what is going wrong. Still new to MT5/MT4.
Thank
However, when I get to step 5/6 I am prompted to open MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. When I click to subscribe, I get a msg highlighted stating about volume and symbol not coinciding with provider side. From there whatever duration I chose and payment method, upon clicking, I am taken back to signals. Not sure what is going wrong. Still new to MT5/MT4.
This message is only a warning, deposit the necessary funds for your subscription into your MQL5 account first and choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during checkout.
This message is only a warning, deposit the necessary funds for your subscription into your MQL5 account first and choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during checkout.
Thanks Eleni. My MQl5 account has funds already that can cover the subscription. And I have been choosing to fund with MQL5 method of payment. When I check the Journal it says, it says the Cloud Server is switched off, secondary under Navigator, I don't see the signal and under the toolbox>Option, there is no signal as well.
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