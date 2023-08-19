Expert Advisor that trades on trending support and resistance
Hello aymane
Ifyou are a beginner check below documentation link for mql5
Since you are a starter as you mentioned you are required to start with mql5 basics language and functions since what is requested requires some beginner experience in EA and reading multiple types of data as well as creating objects to acheive what is requested
Delve into the provided and let us know from there if you need anything else !
You need to educate yourself on how to code trend lines, how to get their price level at each time and compare it with whatever condition you want to trade. If you don't want to do the coding then you can go to the Freelance section and pay a developer to do it for you .
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Hey people,
I want to create an Expert Advisor that trades on trending support and resistance like what's shown in the pictures below but I have no idea where to start. Can anyone provide some help? Thanks :)