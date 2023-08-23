Technical problem with MetaQuotes-demo server
There seems to be technical issue on Metatrader phone and desktop app because its not possible to login or even create a new simple demo account in Metatrader. Does anyone have same issues?
- Technical issues
- MetaQuotes-Demo MT5 problem
- Metatrader 4/5 never opens
alesfc:Me too
There seems to be technical issue on Metatrader phone and desktop app because its not possible to login or even create a new simple demo account in Metatrader. Does anyone have same issues?
There seems to be technical issue on Metatrader phone and desktop app because its not possible to login or even create a new simple demo account in Metatrader. Does anyone have same issues?
Me too
Does anyone know when the server will be connected?
I can not create demo account.
MT5 is connected with no problem -
But I did not like to connect ... because if I connect so my MT5 will be updated to the beta build.
This MetaQuotes-Demo server is used for MT5 to update MT5 to the next (mostly beta) build and to test beta builds of MT5.
And the trading accounts of the brokers (demo or live/real) should be used for trading.
Yes, MT5 was updated to new build (because I connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo server) ... seems - it is beta build -
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