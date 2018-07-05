MetaQuotes-Demo MT5 problem
Slippage?
if you do not like MetaQuotes-Demo so you can create the other (many others) demo accounts with the brokers - you can look at my MT5 for example:
Is anybody using MetaQuotes-Demo server in metatrader 5 and has the same issue with SL:
???
This happens when your sl is higher than the Bid price (when you're in a long position)
I think that this is not a problem of slippage, because this is for each orders placed manually or automatically and I can each order close manually (execution done without delay).
It looks like SL isn't executed anyway. Such orders could wait for hours increasing loss.
Can anyone check if he has the same problems with MetaQuotes-Demo MT5 account? Just place order/orders and set tight stop loss?
I think that this is not a problem of slippage, because this is for each orders placed manually or automatically and I can each order close manually (execution done without delay).
It looks like SL isn't executed anyway. Such orders could wait for hours increasing loss.
Can anyone check if he has the same problems with MetaQuotes-Demo MT5 account? Just place order/orders and set tight stop loss?
Metaquotes is not a broker, you should not waste your time with it except if you are ready to be a beta-tester and report issue to Metaquotes.
I know that Metaquotes isn't broker but I expected at least the basic functionality of the account.
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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Is anybody using MetaQuotes-Demo server in metatrader 5 and has the same issue with SL:
???