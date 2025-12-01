No sounds on MT5!!!! HELP!
hey. thanks, but Ive done it, they are all enabled.
thats why Im a bit confused.
Files:
I have found that Win10 sometimes mutes apps (Firefox and MT4). No Idea what key combination typo causes it.
Try task bar → hidden icon → sound/speaker → right click → mixer. Scroll to the terminal and check.
Were you able to fix this any update I'm having the same issue??
Same Issue, did you guys fixed it? Please help
I have the same issue and I can't fix it
I have the same issue for MT4 in all terminals. Suddenly they all stopped to play sounds.
Mikhail Zhitnev #:
I have the same issue for MT4 in all terminals. Suddenly they all stopped to play sounds.
I have the same issue for MT4 in all terminals. Suddenly they all stopped to play sounds.
try all of the solutions that were mentioned and demonstrated in this thread...
Help please! Metatrader 5... Sound not working (Windows 11) - How to fix a problem with Metatrader's sound on MT5
- 2024.01.15
- W
- www.mql5.com
Hi guys i've been having issues with the sound not working on metatrader 5. And also doesn't show metatrader on my sound mixer for some reason. I am currently searching for way to add an app or game to the mixer
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hey everyone!
I have an issue with my MT5
the alerts do not work!!!
I checked and all the notifications are Enabled! but the alerts and sounds generally don't work. I change my SL or TP and there is no sound, I create an Alert and hit TEST option, no sound, I even added a custom sound to my alerts folder, usually when I select an external audio when I hit TEST, windows media player opens to test the audio, but it doesn't happen now.
I have the original MT5 that I downloaded on the official website, and there's another MT5 that my broker provides. both have the same problems. I don't have this issue with my MT4!
thanks for your attention guys <3 .