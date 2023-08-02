Why bid value is different than a value of MT5?

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I am using :

price_ask=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

price_bid=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid


Because of errors, i carefully checked why i got errors.

Then i found the error, which was the difference of the values obtained by the above functions and

the values provided by MT5.


Check the screenshot. In which, bid price is different by amount of 1, than the price in the MT5 app.

Where, the function returns 1.09776 while MT5 provides 1.09777.





 

Is it not just slippage? You retrieve Ask and Bid price, but when your trade is filled, values can be changed...

They can also change from the moment when you retreive it, and when you print as a log...

 
Ganbayar Batchuluun:

I am using :

price_ask=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

price_bid=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid


Because of errors, i carefully checked why i got errors.

Then i found the error, which was the difference of the values obtained by the above functions and

the values provided by MT5.


Check the screenshot. In which, bid price is different by amount of 1, than the price in the MT5 app.






Since you are comparing the value you are sending when opening a position to the value you are getting for the opened position, I would put this into slippage.


This is because you always only know past price values, but cannot predict the order execution price, your order will get.

 
Dominik Christian Egert #:

Since you are comparing the value you are sending when opening a position to the value you are getting for the opened position, I would put this into slippage.


This is because you always only know past price values, but cannot predict the order execution price, your order will get.

maybe it is, it is same sometimes and different sometimes. However, it only shows difference of value of 1, not 2 or 3...
which makes me shit.

 
Yes, it was slippage. I recorded my screen and checked the video frame by frame. Thanks for your comments.
 
Ganbayar Batchuluun #:
Yes, it was slippage. I recorded my screen and checked the video frame by frame. Thanks for your comments.
Frame by frame made me laugh... But it's actually good to demand precision. After all it's about money, isn't it.

You should check the execution type you are using. Market execution by its definition is scarry as well ...
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