EAs in Market - page 8
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Maybe it's just that a financial regulator has nothing to regulate here... don't you think? 😅
in most other coutries, such a market is considered a broker. In other coutries a product that is sold with the "intention" of finanacial gain -- that company requires a broker licence to sell that product.
yes but to blame the mug is anti-sociol, and the company that allows it to happen whether by design or ignorance, is criminal. In many countries our financial regulators monitor such financial environments such as we are in, but the cyprus regulator does not, so "it" continues to happen.
Yes I agree but the whole Retail trading space is awash with trickery, they let it be like this by design.So when you choose to walk in a land mine field be aware .I don't think after years of abusing the system they will all suddenly gain a decent approach unless forced and yes too many lax regulators . Look at the whole Telescam thing who joins such portals , look at so called gurus teaming up with brokers and getting a portion of losing trades . What I am saying is retail trading is a mugs game and if you wish to partake do your homework and drop your expectations to zero .
totally agree.
MetaQuotes is, at its core, a software development company. Its main role is to provide platforms (MT4/MT5) and technical tools for brokers, traders, and developers. It does not handle client funds, does not offer trade execution, and does not act as a financial intermediary. Therefore, it does not operate as a broker or financial entity.
Expecting it to be regulated by a financial authority like CySEC or the FCA is like saying Microsoft should be regulated because its software is used in banks. It simply doesn’t make sense.
Now, regarding features like Signals, Hosting, or the Market:
Signals do not mean MetaQuotes is managing money. It’s just an infrastructure that facilitates copy trading between users.
The Market is a software marketplace; it sells tools, not financial products.
Hosting is just a VPS service, with no involvement in the client’s trading decisions or funds.
In short: MetaQuotes has no obligation to be regulated as a financial entity, because it doesn't operate as one. If they ever offered financial services directly, that would be a different story. But as it stands, they simply provide technology. The responsibility for compliance lies with the brokers and users, not the software provider.
Please, if you believe otherwise, provide a concrete example to support your argument; not just speculation or vague assumptions.
Please, if you believe otherwise, provide a concrete example to support your argument; not just speculation or vague assumptions.
like i said "in other countries".
MetaQuotes is, at its core, a software development company. Its main role is to provide platforms (MT4/MT5) and technical tools for brokers, traders, and developers. It does not handle client funds, does not offer trade execution, and does not act as a financial intermediary. Therefore, it does not operate as a broker or financial entity.
Expecting it to be regulated by a financial authority like CySEC or the FCA is like saying Microsoft should be regulated because its software is used in banks. It simply doesn’t make sense.
Now, regarding features like Signals, Hosting, or the Market:
Signals do not mean MetaQuotes is managing money. It’s just an infrastructure that facilitates copy trading between users.
The Market is a software marketplace; it sells tools, not financial products.
Hosting is just a VPS service, with no involvement in the client’s trading decisions or funds.
In short: MetaQuotes has no obligation to be regulated as a financial entity, because it doesn't operate as one. If they ever offered financial services directly, that would be a different story. But as it stands, they simply provide technology. The responsibility for compliance lies with the brokers and users, not the software provider.
Please, if you believe otherwise, provide a concrete example to support your argument; not just speculation or vague assumptions.
I kindly ask you to give me just one example of a software company that is regulated by a financial authority, as you suggest. I'm only asking for one example, just one.
You have my permission to name specific companies.
Thanks for the clarification, Victor.
I actually agree with you on the core concern: bad actors can and do take advantage of the open nature of the platform, and that’s something that should be addressed. More transparency, stronger validation mechanisms, and better filtering of low-quality or misleading products would help everyone.
That said, the existence of dishonest developers doesn’t imply that MetaQuotes should be regulated as a financial institution, just as the existence of scam apps on Google Play doesn’t mean Google should fall under banking regulation. The solution lies in better platform governance, not applying the wrong type of oversight.
Appreciate your balanced tone and the constructive perspective.
I kindly ask you to give me just one example of a software company that is regulated by a financial authority, as you suggest. I'm only asking for one example, just one.
You have my permission to name specific companies.
This will be my last msg on this thread. If you want to discuss it further, then, lets do it via pm -- so long as you remain respectful in your responses, i will be also.
But how do you define a "software company"? lots of companys create and sell "financial software" for "financial gain". How about all of the accounting softwares, all of them have broker status(s) in Australia -- and are regulated by ASIC.