EAs in Market - page 5
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Right, there are certainly a whole bunch of issues in evaluating the product as a whole, but evaluating the quality of the underlying algorithmic decision making should very well be quantifyable. - At least I have the impression this should be feasable.
Well, either I am not understanding your point, or thats exactly what I was trying to aim at.
You generate a Symbol, EURUSD, using some other symbols data, like AUDCAD and you apply a shift, so that it has values comparable to EURUSD. Then you apply a time shift as well (Maybe not even necessary, but anyways).
Now you let the EA run on this synthetic symbol in a backtest. Even if the EA should detect based on the price stream, it is EURUSD and loads the corresponding NN, if it is overfitted, it will fail, if it is not overfitted, it will succeed, because it is able to identify the relevant features.
Now by the detailed report it should be able, when compared to the detailed report of the real EURUSD results, if the EA is a history-reader or has an overfitted NN....
Both should be now quantifyable by applying such a method. And this is your measurement value, normalized to 0.0 to 1.0 (Or as percent 0% to 100%) And therefore give you a good reliability interpretation of the underlying algorithm.
Yeah , i meant with a generated eurusd , meaning the service would need to maintain an active "simulation model" of eurusd for example . The "change the symbol" is already done , and that method has a lot of sway . They change the name of the symbol -draft explanation- then backtest a market ea (most likely a popular one) and if it loses money they tag it a scam .
It should be like Alain said , if it fails the symbol change test then it means its 50% scam 50% has an internalized model which cannot work without knowing what it is trading actually .
I sell this post to mq for 99.99$ , 10 copies left
You could build a solution and propose to MetaQuotes to buy it for their Market.
Why? - No. - Id rather sell it as a utility on the market itself...
I sell this post to mq for 99.99$ , 10 copies left
First make an NFT out of it
Why? - No. - Id rather sell it as a utility on the market itself...
First make an NFT out of it
to the moon :D
First make an NFT out of it
What is this acronym again ?
What is this acronym again ?
Oh so you don't really care about the quality of the Market and to remove the scams ? You are just interested to make money.
Well, no free lunch, you know...
MQL Improvement Proposal 03 :