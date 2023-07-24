multi colored text on one button ?

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is there any way the text in button object can be multicolored ?

thanks

 
A button only has one text, so no.
 
Ahmed_Fouda: is there any way the text in button object can be multicolored ?
You could use a bitmap object as a button, that can have any color you want.
If I am not mistaking, Bitmaps have button properties to be handled like a button. (On/Off)
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
You could use a bitmap object as a button, that can have any color you want.
If I am not mistaking, Bitmaps have button properties to be handled like a button. (On/Off)

this

And you can also do this trick 

place a bitmap in the background with a gradient 

place your button bitmap , same size , on top .

Fill the rectangle with a solid color and then draw a text with opacity 0 .

That will cut a hole in the button where the text is , and let the gradient below show.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

this

And you can also do this trick 

place a bitmap in the background with a gradient 

place your button bitmap , same size , on top .

Fill the rectangle with a solid color and then draw a text with opacity 0 .

That will cut a hole in the button where the text is , and let the gradient below show.

I am sure the OP asking such question will do as you said .
 
Alain Verleyen #:
I am sure the OP asking such question will do as you said .

yeah he will love those gradients all right

 
You also can put text at the front of button. Use one object per each letter. 
 
Ezatrimeo #:
You also can put text at the front of button. Use one object per each letter. 

Good idea , but he will have to do extra measuring per letter for that , the width of the letter in pixels.

With this  TextGetSize - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / TextGetSize
Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / TextGetSize
  • www.mql5.com
TextGetSize - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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