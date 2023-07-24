multi colored text on one button ?
this
And you can also do this trick
place a bitmap in the background with a gradient
place your button bitmap , same size , on top .
Fill the rectangle with a solid color and then draw a text with opacity 0 .
That will cut a hole in the button where the text is , and let the gradient below show.
this
And you can also do this trick
place a bitmap in the background with a gradient
place your button bitmap , same size , on top .
Fill the rectangle with a solid color and then draw a text with opacity 0 .
That will cut a hole in the button where the text is , and let the gradient below show.
You also can put text at the front of button. Use one object per each letter.
Good idea , but he will have to do extra measuring per letter for that , the width of the letter in pixels.
With this TextGetSize - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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is there any way the text in button object can be multicolored ?
thanks