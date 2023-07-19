Subscription failed

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I have money in my account, have logged in the steps and fully verified but still get the error Subsciption failed 

someone please help me 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

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Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.11.07 08:36

You can't use as a signal a trading account previously used to subscribe to a signal or publish one.


 

In other words, you cannot subscribe to a signal using an account that you have already used to sell your signal.

This is to avoid the "reselling" of signals (you subscribe to a signal and then try to sell your signal, which is actually someone else's signal).

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