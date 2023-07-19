Subscription failed

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Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.11.07 08:36
You can't use as a signal a trading account previously used to subscribe to a signal or publish one.
In other words, you cannot subscribe to a signal using an account that you have already used to sell your signal.
This is to avoid the "reselling" of signals (you subscribe to a signal and then try to sell your signal, which is actually someone else's signal).
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I have money in my account, have logged in the steps and fully verified but still get the error Subsciption failed
someone please help me