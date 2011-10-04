Automated Trading Championship 2011: One Month before the Registration Deadline
I have question regarding rule IV.6 - "The maximum combined amount of positions and pending orders' lots, regardless of the direction on one symbol, is 15."
Everyone knows, we can do like this:
BUY EURUSD 5.00 lots
BUY EURUSD 5.00 lots
BUY EURUSD 5.00 lots
-------------
TOTAL: 15.00 lots of EURUSD in one position.
Questions:
1) Will I be able to modify SL and TP for this Position? Because we need to use OrderSend() function with MqlTradeRequest where Volume equals 15.00. I'm wondering if there will not be any complications.
2) When I close, should I call
SELL EURUSD 5.00 lots
SELL EURUSD 5.00 lots
SELL EURUSD 5.00 lots
or
SELL EURUSD 15.00 lots
?
/tsaktuo
- www.mql5.com
I'm interested in the same as tsaktuo. If my balance has the ammount, could I open a position with a volume of 15 right on the first day, first trade? I checked the rules for last year and they are the same. Last year's several contestant's EA traded with lots like 15 for multiple times: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/en/users/bobsley/history_orders or https://championship.mql5.com/2010/en/users/Buter. So is it allowed as well this year?
1 errors: expert takes too long time (more than 20 minutes)
If the testing of an Expert Advisor takes more than 20 minutes, it will not pass the check due to excessive consumption of resources.
The rule is unfair for Multi pairs EA!
if only one pair spend 5 minutes, so if an EA trade 6 pairs, it could be spend 5*6=30 minutes
please, modify the rule!!!
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