Libraries: PNG - page 2
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Added a default constructor to allow array declarations.
Example of using an array:
You can update the code in CB if you specify a valid #property version string. It needs to be greater than the last version.
That's what I do, but unfortunately it doesn't work.
can you make this or MT4 please?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/467203#comment_53418848
see working example in mql4.zip file
Could you please have code to display walking bear at bottom of chart (from x = 0 -> width) (gif animation) show the remain time
Like this?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Canvas is cool!
Yury Kulikov, 2019.09.19 11:05
CPoint tmp=p[0];
new meta editor update causing this warning to pop up:
The problem is not in my library. The CPoint class is a standard library class Rect.mqh, which in turn is referenced by the standard library Canvas.mqh. Wait for MQ to fix this file.By the way, I have build 5227 and there are no warnings during compilation.
I don't know why, but I can't update the file in the codebase.
fix:
Using the attached image will cause the program to encounter an array out-of-bounds error. The code above is the fixed version.