MT4 tab on start up
the trade tab react when you press it, and i am correctly logged in all my MT4 istances, which for some reasons, some of them start with tab "Trade" already enabled, and some NOT.
Question: Who know how to have the tab Trade enabled and visible when we start-up/lunch the MT4 ?
For Eleni: Journal is OK
the trade tab react when you press it, and i am correctly logged in all my MT4 istances, which for some reasons, some of them start with tab "Trade" already enabled, and some NOT.
Question: Who know how to have the tab Trade enabled and visible when we start-up/lunch the MT4 ?
If you mean that the Tade tab is opening normally, but just the MT4 terminal doesn't open on it automatically on startup, then its just a whim of the MT4 terminal, it happens sometimes and you need to click the Trade tab to see it.
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is someone able to make the MT4 on start-up, to force show Tab "Trade" and not another one?