MT4 tab on start up

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is someone able to make the MT4 on start-up, to force show Tab "Trade" and not another one?



 
Gianluca Bonfanti:

is someone able to make the MT4 on start-up, to force show Tab "Trade" and not another one?



If the Trade tab doesn't react, it means that you are not properly logged into a trading account, check the Journal tab for any errors, like "Invalid account".

 

the trade tab react when you press it, and i am correctly logged in all my MT4 istances, which for some reasons, some of them start with tab "Trade" already enabled, and some NOT.

Question: Who know how to have the tab Trade enabled and visible when we start-up/lunch  the MT4 ?

For Eleni: Journal is OK


 
Gianluca Bonfanti #:

the trade tab react when you press it, and i am correctly logged in all my MT4 istances, which for some reasons, some of them start with tab "Trade" already enabled, and some NOT.

Question: Who know how to have the tab Trade enabled and visible when we start-up/lunch  the MT4 ?

If you mean that the Tade tab is opening normally, but just the MT4 terminal doesn't open on it automatically on startup, then its just a whim of the MT4 terminal, it happens sometimes and you need to click the Trade tab to see it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
then its just a whim of the MT4 terminal

Yes i think so, a whim, i have to click manually on tab Trade of all istances of my MT4 terminals...quite annoying ...
No solutions at all?

Thank you Eleni.

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