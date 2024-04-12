How to Configure the Tester

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Good morning
I have a problem with testing it for one of my codes and I cannot test it in the debugger because it generates an out of range, but not on the terminal where it works

Here is the code 
gf_TfNumberbars = Bars ( gf_Symbol, gf_TFDef);
g_message += StringFormat ( "Number of bars retrieved = %d \n" , gf_TfNumberbars);        
 Comment ( g_message);

In the terminal I see 640 bars
But in the test, I see only 5 bars???

I am trying to display in M1 a value coming from the monthly. That’s a little more than 5 bars monthly, even in M1

I think I have set the params on the terminal for testing



Thanks for your help.
 
I don't understand

I put, at random


and I manage to have 23 bars in the tester, always 640 on the terminal

But the older I put the date, the less bars it loads???
 
the Bars emulates how many bars you would have back at that point in time , i assume
 
Yes clearly, but this number of bars recovered is not sufficient because it is less than the period (20) that I want to test.
I'm going to test with a period that is compatible with what he wants to get back from me....

I would have liked to know how to configure the tester to do a debug worthy of the name

Beautiful day
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