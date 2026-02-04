My customer disappeared

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I'm a freelance dev on Mql5, I worked with a customer in January, since then he disappeared, without  completing the step in order to pay me even though I did the job

Can I request arbitration and get my pay? 
 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra:
I'm a freelance dev on Mql5, I worked with a customer in January, since then he disappeared, without  completing the step in order to pay me even though I did the job

Can I request arbitration and get my pay? 

I haven't used the Freelance section for a long time, but I would swear that somewhere within the assignment you can request arbitration at any time.

Otherwise ask for a ticket at the following link (although I'm sure a fellow moderator will be able to advise you better shortly).

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 

There is a choice at the bottom right when you enter the chat with the customer . 

A box pops up where you enter the reason for offering arbitration (that is for the automated , sort of , notification that the admins will receive after 10 working days).

Then you will be presented with 3 choices , essentially the system is asking you what do you offer the other side ? 

3 choices , finalization , cancellation , split 50/50.

Be polite in the message as the customer is likely unfamiliar with how the site works . The offer will be present in the chat .

If after 10 working days the customer has not chosen anything , i.e. he is still dissapeared , manual arbitration is supposed to start but to be sure it will :

a.dont post anything during these 10 working days as the "algorithm" may be assuming you are discussing something with the client

b.11th working day you go to the project overview , hit the complain button , choose other , type in the box customer has not responded.

They will probably ask you to deliver the source code and then release the money to you (if your claim stands). 

 

If 7 days have passed since your arbitration offer do this : 


 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra:
I'm a freelance dev on Mql5, I worked with a customer in January, since then he disappeared, without  completing the step in order to pay me even though I did the job

Can I request arbitration and get my pay? 

how did you manage to release the payment without the demonstration or final product?

 
Henry Asaba Achankeng #:

how did you manage to release the payment without the demonstration or final product?

He sent the final product in good faith probably .

Does not mean his customer vanished on purpose , many are not familiar with the system .

I thought there was an amendment in the past that 2 weeks after one side confirms its automatically closed . 

The automatic notification of the mods after 10 working days post arbitration offer is definetely not working however. 

 

@Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra

I'm tagging you so you can see it 

The service desk resolved it within 1 day with the helper report described above.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

@Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra

I'm tagging you so you can see it 

The service desk resolved it within 1 day with the helper report described above.

Thanks you mate, i will do so, really thank you

 
this problem also happened to me
customers disappear
all the steps you indicated have also been completed
customers still missing without response
Even though I have sent the work, I am confused, why the money was returned to the customer
I've worked, I've waited, I've submitted a request to the service desk, but the end result is I didn't get my work money.
really confusing
should i just leave it until the customer shows up again (who knows when)
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