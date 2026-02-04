My customer disappeared
- How long does Arbitration normally take to complete?
- Arbitration
- How To Get Approval To Sell Expert Advisers On The Mql5 Community Market
I'm a freelance dev on Mql5, I worked with a customer in January, since then he disappeared, without completing the step in order to pay me even though I did the job
I haven't used the Freelance section for a long time, but I would swear that somewhere within the assignment you can request arbitration at any time.
Otherwise ask for a ticket at the following link (although I'm sure a fellow moderator will be able to advise you better shortly).
- www.mql5.com
There is a choice at the bottom right when you enter the chat with the customer .
A box pops up where you enter the reason for offering arbitration (that is for the automated , sort of , notification that the admins will receive after 10 working days).
Then you will be presented with 3 choices , essentially the system is asking you what do you offer the other side ?
3 choices , finalization , cancellation , split 50/50.
Be polite in the message as the customer is likely unfamiliar with how the site works . The offer will be present in the chat .
If after 10 working days the customer has not chosen anything , i.e. he is still dissapeared , manual arbitration is supposed to start but to be sure it will :
a.dont post anything during these 10 working days as the "algorithm" may be assuming you are discussing something with the client
b.11th working day you go to the project overview , hit the complain button , choose other , type in the box customer has not responded.
They will probably ask you to deliver the source code and then release the money to you (if your claim stands).
I'm a freelance dev on Mql5, I worked with a customer in January, since then he disappeared, without completing the step in order to pay me even though I did the job
how did you manage to release the payment without the demonstration or final product?
how did you manage to release the payment without the demonstration or final product?
He sent the final product in good faith probably .
Does not mean his customer vanished on purpose , many are not familiar with the system .
I thought there was an amendment in the past that 2 weeks after one side confirms its automatically closed .
The automatic notification of the mods after 10 working days post arbitration offer is definetely not working however.
I'm tagging you so you can see it
The service desk resolved it within 1 day with the helper report described above.
I'm tagging you so you can see it
The service desk resolved it within 1 day with the helper report described above.
Thanks you mate, i will do so, really thank you
customers disappear
all the steps you indicated have also been completed
customers still missing without response
Even though I have sent the work, I am confused, why the money was returned to the customer
I've worked, I've waited, I've submitted a request to the service desk, but the end result is I didn't get my work money.
really confusing
should i just leave it until the customer shows up again (who knows when)
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