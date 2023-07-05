Email notification failed

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Hello,

Email notifications stopped working after MT5 platform update to build 3815. 

I am receiving error message "connect to smtp.office365.com:587" failed.

It was working perfectly on previous versions of MT5.

Is that a bug?

Br

Elie

 
There is the discussion thread about it - with the decision about HowTo (it is for MT4 and MT5 asd well):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431897
and this thread (with screenshot): SMTP connection fails
Problem : email set up in metatrader4
Problem : email set up in metatrader4
  • 2022.09.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I set up email in option of metatrader4 , but it is not work. Know everyone what can do...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
There is the discussion thread about it - with the decision about HowTo (it is for MT4 and MT5 asd well):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431897
and this thread (with screenshot): SMTP connection fails

Hello Sergey,

I had 2 MT5 on different pc with previous build version. All was working great. When i updated the first one , email notification stopped working . After few days i updated the second and also email notif stopped working . 

i am receiving the following error:

2023.07.05 14:34:09.597 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC) email test' failed [ 5.7.3 STARTTLS IS REQUIRED TO SEND MAIL [xxxxxxxxxx.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM 2023-07-05T11:34:09.503Z ], server error code [451]]

Br

Elie


 
lello1231 #:

Hello Sergey,

I had 2 MT5 on different pc with previous build version. All was working great. When i updated the first one , email notification stopped working . After few days i updated the second and also email notif stopped working . 

i am receiving the following error:

2023.07.05 14:34:09.597 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC) email test' failed [ 5.7.3 STARTTLS IS REQUIRED TO SEND MAIL [xxxxxxxxxx.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM 2023-07-05T11:34:09.503Z ], server error code [451]]

Br

Elie


Error code 451?
I do not know ... I went to google and I found the following:

SMTP error 451 indicates when the user exceeds the limits set on the email server for sending emails. The email server will not allow the user to send more emails than the limits set on the email server; these limits are set as daily or hourly limits to restrict abusive behavior.

----------------

..and it is the only I found about it sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Error code 451?
I do not know ... I went to google and I found the following:

SMTP error 451 indicates when the user exceeds the limits set on the email server for sending emails. The email server will not allow the user to send more emails than the limits set on the email server; these limits are set as daily or hourly limits to restrict abusive behavior.

----------------

..and it is the only I found about it sorry.

Thank you, i will try to find more regarding the email sending limits.

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