Email Notifications Problems

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I have configured the smtp of gmail smtp.gmail.com:587 in mt5 and the sending of emails was working and today it stopped working. Does anyone know something?


[Deleted]  

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Email Bug in new MT5 release version 3802:

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.06.13 18:07

You need to enable TLS 1.2 now, on both ends. TLS 1.0 is no longer supported.

If the mail server does not support TLS 1.2, you either have to enable it, or choose a mail server that does support it.

Make sure you are using the port number that does use SSL/TLS.

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Email Bug in new MT5 release version 3802:

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.06.14 12:40

Port 465 is the old standard for SSL and is not ideal going forward because it is deprecate.

Port 587 is the new standard which supports TLS.

In other words, by using 465, you are currently no longer using TLS, and only SSL, on a port which could in the near future be disconnected by your mail service provider.

So, consider fixing the TLS issue anyway, to prevent future problems.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I don't know where to configure, I already checked the gmail smtp and it tells me that it supports TLS 1.2 and my computer has it active, do I have to do something else?


[Deleted]  
fvequiz #:I don't know where to configure, I already checked the gmail smtp and it tells me that it supports TLS 1.2 and my computer has it active, do I have to do something else?
What Windows version are you using?
 
fvequiz:

I have configured the smtp of gmail smtp.gmail.com:587 in mt5 and the sending of emails was working and today it stopped working. Does anyone know something?


I found some posts which may be related to it:

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Problem : email set up in metatrader4

Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.09.01 22:56

Open MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Email tab and you fill in the necessary details for your email and server, in order to receive your email notifications. Below is an example of the details that are required and a list of the most popular email providers and their SMTP settings.

● In the SMTP server field you need to put your email provider’s SMTP address, you can see most of the popular providers below.

● In the SMTP login field you need to put your full email, for example: johnsmith@gmail.com

● In the SMTP password field, you need to put your email’s password.

● In the From and To fields, you need to put your full name a comma and then your email again, for example: John Smith, johnsmith@gmail.com

List of SMTP Mail Servers: https://domar.com/pages/smtp_pop3_server


Gmail: smtp.gmail.com:465

Outlook-Hotmail: smtp-mail.outlook.com:587

Yahoo: smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465

iCloud: smtp.mail.me.com:587

Mail.com: smtp.mail.com:465

Mail.ru: smtp.mail.ru:25

Zoho: smtp.zoho.com:465

Gmx.com: smtp.gmx.com:465

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SMTP connection fails

Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.08.18 17:15

Email notifications work fine, check your email MT4/5 settings.

...




 

And this post is related to the port (465 or587):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Email Bug in new MT5 release version 3802:

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.06.14 12:40

Port 465 is the old standard for SSL and is not ideal going forward because it is deprecate.

Port 587 is the new standard which supports TLS.

In other words, by using 465, you are currently no longer using TLS, and only SSL, on a port which could in the near future be disconnected by your mail service provider.

So, consider fixing the TLS issue anyway, to prevent future problems.

-------------------

It is all the information that I found on the forum.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
What Windows version are you using?

Windows 10 and my configuration is this


[Deleted]  
fvequiz #:Windows 10 and my configuration is this

It seems that this may be a specific GMail issue, as I am using it with other servers with no issue.

However, when I try it with GMail I also get the same error.

As a test, have you tried port 465 (the older SSL port)?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It seems that this may be a specific GMail issue, as I am using it with other servers with no issue.

However, when I try it with GMail I also get the same error.

As a test, have you tried port 465 (the older SSL port)?

What other servers have you used? I tried it with port 465 but sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't

I tried with this too and i have the same issue


[Deleted]  
fvequiz #: What other servers have you used? I tried it with port 465 but sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't I tried with this too and i have the same issue
The other servers I have tried are the ones provided by web hosting service providers with a CPanel interface.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
he other servers I have tried are the ones provided by web hosting service providers with a CPanel interface.

Is there any way to go back to the previous version? While they solve this with office and gmail

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