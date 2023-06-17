sending mails failed with TLS issue after last update
There is one thread related to it:
Email Notifications Problems
Email Notifications Problems - I'm trying to find out what happens when I send my emails in MT5
- 2023.06.14
- www.mql5.com
Com:587 in mt5 and the sending of emails was working and today it stopped working. Open mt4/5 >> tools >> options >> email tab and you fill in the necessary details for your email and server, in order to receive your email notifications
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Since some days (as far as I can see after the last uddate build 3800 or 3802) I got the following error when I try to send mails via Meta trader 5:
2023.06.17 07:39:15.704 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 IC Markets EU email test' failed [ 5.7.3 STARTTLS IS REQUIRED TO SEND MAIL [BN8PR12CA0022.NAMPRD12.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM 2023-06-17T05:39:15.693Z 08DB6E6D4CBBEA8F], server error code [451]]
The configured mail server is smtp-mail.outlook.com:587
Before it worked without issues on this server.
The mail server supports STARTTLS: