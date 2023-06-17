sending mails failed with TLS issue after last update

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Since some days (as far as I can see after the last uddate build 3800 or 3802) I got the following error when I try to send mails via Meta trader 5:


2023.06.17 07:39:15.704 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 IC Markets EU email test' failed [ 5.7.3 STARTTLS IS REQUIRED TO SEND MAIL [BN8PR12CA0022.NAMPRD12.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM 2023-06-17T05:39:15.693Z 08DB6E6D4CBBEA8F], server error code [451]]



The configured mail server is smtp-mail.outlook.com:587

Before it worked without issues on this server.

The mail server supports STARTTLS:


 

There is one thread related to it:
Email Notifications Problems

Email Notifications Problems - I'm trying to find out what happens when I send my emails in MT5
Email Notifications Problems - I'm trying to find out what happens when I send my emails in MT5
  • 2023.06.14
  • www.mql5.com
Com:587 in mt5 and the sending of emails was working and today it stopped working. Open mt4/5 >> tools >> options >> email tab and you fill in the necessary details for your email and server, in order to receive your email notifications
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