Problem : email set up in metatrader4
Open MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Email tab and you fill in the necessary details for your email and server, in order to receive your email notifications. Below is an example of the details that are required and a list of the most popular email providers and their SMTP settings.
● In the SMTP server field you need to put your email provider’s SMTP address, you can see most of the popular providers below.
● In the SMTP login field you need to put your full email, for example: johnsmith@gmail.com
● In the SMTP password field, you need to put your email’s password.
● In the From and To fields, you need to put your full name a comma and then your email again, for example: John Smith, johnsmith@gmail.com
List of SMTP Mail Servers: https://domar.com/pages/smtp_pop3_server
Gmail: smtp.gmail.com:465
Outlook-Hotmail: smtp-mail.outlook.com:587
Yahoo: smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465
iCloud: smtp.mail.me.com:587
Mail.com: smtp.mail.com:465
Mail.ru: smtp.mail.ru:25
Zoho: smtp.zoho.com:465
Gmx.com: smtp.gmx.com:465
Gmail gone:
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Mail: login to smtp.gmail.com failed
Mauricio Vasquez, 2023.04.07 18:07Hi Traders,
I just solved it by specifying the gmail server (SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:587) and allowing de POP and IMAP on my gmail account.
By the other hand, the security settings for gmail changed since 2022, so now is neccesary to allow the two step verification and the creation of an additional password for the app that you will have to use on MT4/MT5 as your email password.
Check up this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNQt4lSer_Q
Have a profitable Trading!!!
Cheers!
Actually I found this bug by the running of an EA that periodically send the email informing me about status of account and positions which is the pivots of my trading system w.r.t money managements.
After updating, nature of regular sending was gone, then problem has been found until trace up to Email function.
Now the bug has been persistent, only occasionally sending, most of time Journal read "connect to **** failed".
My broker told me this function had been maintained by MetaTrader company, which could be fixed at last.
Could you help me out
Good day,
I would like to change/delete my mobile phone number, which no longer exists. Problem: I click on change and receive a code, for example via SMS. I enter this for the new number and am also asked to enter this code for the outdated number. That's no longer possible!
Does anyone know a solution?
Thank you in advance.
Greeting,
Jürgen
Write in English in this part of the forum please.
Go to the Service Desk >> Create a request for support >> Account >> Update account info >> Phone number >> I have no access.
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Hi,
I set up email in option of metatrader4 , but it is not work.
Know everyone what can do?