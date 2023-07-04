Wrong Trading History in MQL5? Small mistakes lead to deviations in the percentage growth.
If it is from one signal provider so it may be the following situation:
the broker archived the history as the balance operations, and some trade was not archived by the broker.
If it is from one signal provider so it may be the followinhg situation:
the broker archived the history as the balance operations, and some trade was not archibed by the broker.
so that means it´s a broker issue because he archived the trading history wrong?
so that means it´s a broker issue because he archived the trading history wrong?
I express it as an idea (I do not know the real reason for this issue sorry).
If broker archived the history as balance operation so he/broker can not do it wrong (because he is doing what he wants ...).
And this "archiving the history as balance operations" issue may be the big issue for signal providers because some part of their (signal providers) history was desappeared and the statictics are recalculated.
read this summary post for details (with replies of admins): #1
It may be the other situation: ther signal provider provided balance operation by himself (deposit/withdrawal) while orders are opened:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My Signals / Incorrect drawdowan statistics
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.08.31 15:19
MQL5 technicians have replied: We've analyzed this case and can say that the calculation is right. It's a very complex algorithm. For this signal balance operations were performed while trading orders were open, so special calculation rules were used. We can only advise not to perform balance operations with trading orders open.
- 2021.07.21
- www.mql5.com
As you can see, the deposit was preferred to the trade although the chronological order makes no sense.
The answer is simple: history is ordered by closing date.
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As you can see, the deposit was preferred to the trade although the chronological order makes no sense.
is this intentional or a mistake?