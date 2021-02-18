My Signals / Incorrect drawdowan statistics
- Signal growth shown is not righ/terrible
- My seller account stats incorrect
- Annual Forecast ?
The signal is on monitoring the second working day only, and you already lost 100% of initial deposit:
That is precisely what you can see from the statistics and it does not represent the reality.
The timeline:
1. Funded 2.000 to test the broker
2. Traded a bit, 20% down, 20% up
3. Funded the account additional 125.000
4. Started the actual trading. Since funding the additional amount the max loss was 7.000 (less than 7%, not 100%)
Hence my request for support on how to recalculated the statistics so that the draw down is represented as a relation of max loss to equity/balance at the movement of the loss occurrence not to the initial deposit.
Anyway, you can wait for some days - because as I remember - some main/key stats are recalculated after midnight for example.
I've sent your case to MQL5 technicians.
I've sent your case to MQL5 technicians.
Thank you!
MQL5 technicians have replied: We've analyzed this case and can say that the calculation is right. It's a very complex algorithm. For this signal balance operations were performed while trading orders were open, so special calculation rules were used. We can only advise not to perform balance operations with trading orders open.
Hello Eleni,
I would like to bring this topic up again.
There is this piece of medical humour: "The operation was a success, but the patient died."
To me, this is very similar situation when an account recalculation process went smooth and without errors however the output is still wrong.
3rd party sites can calculate my account results and statistics properly (especially in regards to the max draw down and overall account growth), here the links for your reference:
MyFxBook: <...>
FxBlue: <...>
The account is growing every month, however MQL5 keeps showing growth of -100%.
Kindly ask you to connect with IT department or whoever is responsible to look into the recalculation algorithm again and improve the part which currently does not handle properly deposits while the account has trades open.
Thank you,
Best regards,
Greg
7.000 USD is more than 100% in case of initial deposit calculation (2.000 USD).
----------------
about drawdown - reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
In signals for the period prior to the freezing of the account, the drawdown is calculated according to the balance or equity?
Marsel , 2019.06.24 07:29
Equity drawdown is available for the entire equity history, the history volume is available on the corresponding chart.
The drawdown on the balance is determined for the entire history of trading.
Sergey Golubev:
7.000 USD is more than 100% in case of initial deposit calculation (2.000 USD).
Hello Sergey,
Thank for you reply. However it is not relevant. If you read the post above, from Eleni, you will read that technicians already identified the problem comes from the inability of the processing algorithm to handle a deposits while there are open trades. I am not arguing the rules, my request here is to improve the algorithm, especially that 3rd party sites can do this without problems.
Best regards,
Greg
You don't have an active signal anymore as I see.
