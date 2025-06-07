What exactly is that? - page 2
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"Regarding deal 84881866, the order worked as it should. The TP triggered correctly when the bid price moved from 273836 to 273845 at 23:58:41.645 in 06/05/23.
The last modification made to this trade configurated the TP to trigger at price 273839.
There are several elements to take into consideration:
- A BUY position opens at the ask price and closes at the bid price, so the trade completes at the bid price. The chart only shows top of book bid prices.
- TPs are not a guarantee of price, but rather a price limit to trigger the order. Once this is met, the trade gets filled at the best next available price. The same applies with SLs.
- Not all executable prices are available on the chart as it only quotes top of book. The trade could’ve been executed at a different price, and that’s why it doesn’t necessarily show on the tick data.
- He was trading 5.94 lots of 100 contracts each. In order to fill all of the volume, it got filled in different prices.
You can check the review of the trade in the file attached."
By default, there is nothing that we can do as these pricings are from the market as stated before
Please post the symbol's specifications. Something like :
When posting the symbols details, please all details. I am interested in the filling mode.
@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else?
@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else?
@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else?
@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else?
The chart is well bid price. And it's a CFD, an order book for a CFD ? Come on.
A zoomed in screenshot of your chart at the deals time.
Heres the zoomed in Screenshot. 😁
Heres the zoomed in Screenshot. 😁