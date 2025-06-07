What exactly is that? - page 2

New comment
 
Rocky B #:
Hello I got feedback from Eightcap. What do you say about this? I am interested in your opinions.



"Regarding deal 84881866, the order worked as it should. The TP triggered correctly when the bid price moved from 273836 to 273845 at 23:58:41.645 in 06/05/23.

The last modification made to this trade configurated the TP to trigger at price 273839.

There are several elements to take into consideration:

- A BUY position opens at the ask price and closes at the bid price, so the trade completes at the bid price. The chart only shows top of book bid prices.

- TPs are not a guarantee of price, but rather a price limit to trigger the order. Once this is met, the trade gets filled at the best next available price. The same applies with SLs.

- Not all executable prices are available on the chart as it only quotes top of book. The trade could’ve been executed at a different price, and that’s why it doesn’t necessarily show on the tick data.

- He was trading 5.94 lots of 100 contracts each. In order to fill all of the volume, it got filled in different prices.

You can check the review of the trade in the file attached."

By default, there is nothing that we can do as these pricings are from the market as stated before

Please post the symbol's specifications. Something like :


 
Rocky B #:
Hello I got feedback from Eightcap. What do you say about this? I am interested in your opinions.

When posting the symbols details, please all details. I am interested in the filling mode.
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
When posting the symbols details, please all details. I am interested in the filling mode.

@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else? 


 

 
Rocky B #:

@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else? 

From now, please INSERT the picture, instead of attaching it.
 
Rocky B #:

@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else? 

A zoomed in screenshot of your chart at the deals time.
 
Rocky B #:

@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else? 

The chart is well bid price. And it's a CFD, an order book for a CFD ? Come on.

 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
As far as I know EightCap is a reputable broker and their statement makes sense. You have been filled with available liquidity. Obviously you have had the unfortunate situation of volume based slippage with your orders execution.

Same happend back in 2015 as the CHFEUR peg got removed and the market fell/crashed by 2000pips in a few minutes. Back then, there was no liquidity to fill stop orders, and whole platforms gotten taken out, bankrupted in minutes.

I would suggest since you are probably trading with "Traders Academy" to stay within usual liquid sessions for your trading. Probably quite a bunch of traders had their orders closed around where you had yours closed as well. So a huge liquidity demand was on EightCap at that moment and their liquidity pool was empty.

My suggestion would be, try to stay within the usual NY, GB sessions. - Since they are from Australia, maybe even Sydney session is more applicable, but I don't know about their main user base, nor about their liquidity providers.

But this example shows how important it is to know about your trading environment and broker as well as their providers. - Do some research. - I am sure, it could have been avoided with enough knowledge.
I think you missed the point. Of course there can be slippage, but on a bid chart, ALL bid prices should appear, there is no flying "bid price" from the order book.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
A zoomed in screenshot of your chart at the deals time.

Heres the zoomed in Screenshot. 😁


 
Rocky B #:

Heres the zoomed in Screenshot. 😁


Come on...we need to see the deals of course.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: I think you missed the point. Of course there can be slippage, but on a bid chart, ALL bid prices should appear, there is no flying "bid price" from the order book.
I agree. From the chart there was a gap, but no matter how much slippage, the bids should be correctly reflected on the chart.
12345
New comment