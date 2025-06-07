What exactly is that? - page 3

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Fernando Carreiro #:
I agree. From the chart there was a gap, but no matter how much slippage, the bids should be correctly reflected on the chart.
The question is now, could it be an MT5 issue which doesn't update the chart correctly ? Or...well we know what the alternative could be.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
I think you missed the point. Of course there can be slippage, but on a bid chart, ALL bid prices should appear, there is no flying "bid price" from the order book.
My thought is still on that. And I agree with you.

The argument, Chart shows only top of book, doesn't hold up, because if a price is executed, it is top of book already. Therefore it must have shown at least a spike on the chart.

Market execution means top of book. So that is a strange statement from the broker here...

I would suggest to also do a post on forex peace army about this case. Usually brokers monitor that page and their going is much more offensive towards brokers...

Keen to hear your statement, Alain.
 
Rocky B #:

@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else? 


 

Maybe could you export and upload the tick data concerning the period where the deal was made?

There must be a tick that matches your deal.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: The question is now, could it be an MT5 issue which doesn't update the chart correctly ? Or...well we know what the alternative could be.

@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...

  • Full trade history (Orders and Deals), for that position.
  • Journal output for the transactions. 
  • Screenshot of the tick data during the position's exit. (Symbols (Ctrl-U) -> Ticks)
    This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
The question is now, could it be an MT5 issue which doesn't update the chart correctly ? Or...well we know what the alternative could be.
There is something else that's bothering me.

FoK means all or none, how can this be influencing the given situation? Could that lead to a book-execution? Because the first possible volume match was below top of book?

Would this mean, if a broker offers FoK, I could get into such a situation?

My understanding of FoK, and the general accepted definition of this optional execution mode is, at one price all volume. No splitting.

So then it would have been volume based slippage after all.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...

  • Full trade history (Orders and Deals), for that position.
  • Journal output for the transactions. 
  • Screenshot of the tick data during the position's exit. (Symbols (Ctrl-U) -> Ticks)
    This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.
I am doing an anydesk session with him. He will post the details soon.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...

  • Full trade history (Orders and Deals), for that position.
  • Journal output for the transactions. 
  • Screenshot of the tick data during the position's exit. (Symbols (Ctrl-U) -> Ticks)
    This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.

Here you go



detailed and seperated:

 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
There is something else that's bothering me.

FoK means all or none, how can this be influencing the given situation? Could that lead to a book-execution? Because the first possible volume match was below top of book?

Would this mean, if a broker offers FoK, I could get into such a situation?

My understanding of FoK, and the general accepted definition of this optional execution mode is, at one price all volume. No splitting.

So then it would have been volume based slippage after all.

No it can be different prices with FOK.

EDIT:

From the data we have, I really don't see how it could be possible to have such deal in a legit way. Even considering a fill from the order book, it's market execution, the bid at the close time was 273845, so there was some liquidity there, even if there was not enough volume that would lead to several deals, but there is only one for the full volume.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

No it can be different prices with FOK. But I am not sure how it would be related to the issue ?

We don't even know if FOK was used, the symbol also allow IOC.


Not sure if I understood you correctly. FoK means all volume at one price, no separation, no splitting.

EDIT:

Documentation also states this..


Additionally, market execution is used. This hands over your trading to the likings of your broker, FoK + Market = Broker, do what you want.... - Well, sort of.

Please correct me, if I got that wrong.
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:

Not sure if I understood you correctly. FoK means all volume at one price, no separation, no splitting.


From where do you get that ?

FOK is fill all the requested volume, doesn't matter the price.

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