What exactly is that? - page 3
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I agree. From the chart there was a gap, but no matter how much slippage, the bids should be correctly reflected on the chart.
I think you missed the point. Of course there can be slippage, but on a bid chart, ALL bid prices should appear, there is no flying "bid price" from the order book.
@Alain @ Dominik here are the specifications. You need anything else?
@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...
This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.
The question is now, could it be an MT5 issue which doesn't update the chart correctly ? Or...well we know what the alternative could be.
@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...
This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.
@Rocky B, can you please provide the following ...
This should help see if there is a discrepancy between the OHLC data and the Tick data.
Here you go
detailed and seperated:
No it can be different prices with FOK.
EDIT:From the data we have, I really don't see how it could be possible to have such deal in a legit way. Even considering a fill from the order book, it's market execution, the bid at the close time was 273845, so there was some liquidity there, even if there was not enough volume that would lead to several deals, but there is only one for the full volume.
No it can be different prices with FOK. But I am not sure how it would be related to the issue ?
We don't even know if FOK was used, the symbol also allow IOC.
From where do you get that ?
FOK is fill all the requested volume, doesn't matter the price.